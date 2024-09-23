Federal University of Agriculture Set to Take Off in Bayelsa



Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The new Federal University of Agriculture, in Basambiri, Nembe Local Government Area of Bayelsa State is set to take off soon with renovation work almost completed at the first major federal project in the oil rich council.

This disclosure was during a visit by the principal officers of the newly approved university led by its Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing board, Senator John Brambaifa and Vice Chancellor, Prof. Reginald Keremah, at the weekend.



Prior to the visit, the governing council and principal officers of the newly approved university had a crucial meeting with the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri where steps towards the commencement of activities at the institution was taken.

Keremah who spoke after the closed-door meeting, said the meeting with the governor was successful as key issues were discussed, particularly regarding the university’s take-off site in Bassambiri.

He said discussions culminated in a successful resolution, with the governor expressing his administration’s full support for the timely and seamless establishment of the institution.

Keremah said the visit marked a significant milestone as the university moves closer to its goal of becoming a leading agricultural education and research hub in the region.



Also speaking, the governor reiterated the importance of the institution to Bayelsa state’s development, highlighting its potential to drive agricultural innovation and enhance economic growth.

In addition to the meeting with the governor, the governing council also held its inaugural meeting which focused on addressing the immediate challenges that come with setting up a new institution, including infrastructural needs, staffing, and community engagement.

According to the pro-chancellor, Brambaifa, the council discussed the issues extensively and outlined practical solutions to ensure a smooth and effective take-off for the university.



He said: “We are confident that with the commitment of the council and the support of all stakeholders, the Federal University of Agriculture, Bassambiri, will soon become a centre of excellence in agricultural education and research.

“We are moving swiftly to ensure that the take-off happens seamlessly and that the institution becomes fully operational in the shortest possible time.”

The week culminated in a tour of the university’s proposed take-off site in Bassambri, Nembe, where ongoing renovation works on existing structures were inspected.



The delegation, led by Brambaifa was warmly received by the chiefs, elders, and people of Bassambiri.

During the visit, the community expressed their commitment to working hand-in-hand with the governing council to ensure the successful take-off of the university.

Speaking on behalf of the community, a prominent chief in the community assured the council of Bassambri’s full cooperation.

“We are committed to seeing the Federal University of Agriculture, Bassambiri, thrive. The community will provide all necessary support to make sure this project succeeds,” he said.

The tour of the Bassambri campus was described as fruitful, with the ongoing renovations at key structures being reviewed and the proposed permanent site of the university also inspected.