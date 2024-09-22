INEC: Accredited Party Agents, Observers, Media Should Be Granted Unimpeded Access to Collation Centres

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that accredited party agents, observers and the media should be granted unimpeded access to all collation centres during the collation of Edo State governorship election results.

INEC National Commissioner and Member, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna, in a statement Sunday, said the commission also received a disturbing report from its Resident Electoral Commissioner of a threat to its office in Okpoba Okha Local Government Area Saturday, resulting in a stampede in which one of its officials was injured.

He said: “Following the conclusion of voting yesterday, the commission activated the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal and uploaded the polling unit results in earnest. The same results have also been collated from all the 192 wards.

“Similarly, collation has been concluded in most of the local government areas and the designated officials are already at the collation centre in Benin City or on their way. We are set to commence state-level collation.

“However, the commission received a deeply disturbing report from our Resident Electoral Commissioner of a threat to our office in Okpoba Okha Local Government Area yesterday, resulting in a stampede in which one of our officials was injured.

“We are similarly disturbed by the overnight presence and demonstrations by some political actors and their supporters at our state head office ahead of the commencement of final collation.

“These actions are uncalled for. Nobody should disrupt the process at any stage and no one will be allowed to benefit from lawlessness.”

The commission noted that for the avoidance of doubt, the collation of result would proceed as provided by the Electoral Act 2022 and in regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections.

It further explained that there is a mechanism for redressing complaints during collation, including the power to review results declared under duress.

Haruna stressed that the commission would not hesitate to invoke such powers where necessary.

“Accredited party agents, observers and the media should be granted unimpeded access to all collation centres,” he said.

The commission called on the security agencies to continue to maintain the same vigilance and professionalism that led to the peaceful conduct of the election as we conclude the process.