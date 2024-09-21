Otukoya Wins LagosTalks Back-to-School Arts Competition

Segun James

A student, Otukoya Oluwajoba, has emerged the overall winner of the Lagostalks painting and artwork exhibition,

receiving a cash prize of ₦200,000.

The event was organized by Lagos’ number one talk station, LagosTalks 91.3FM, to mark its 8th year anniversary. It was supported by Krispy Kreme, BIC, and Cera Cerni’s Art Hub.

Oghene Odafe and Pamilerin Abdullahi secured the first and second runner-up positions, winning

₦150,000 and ₦100,000, respectively.

The Programmes Director, LagosTalks 91:3FM, Ify Igwe, described the event as fulfilling and a celebration

of individual prowess of the children

“Our recent ‘Colourful Creations Kids Contest’ was a tremendous success and a true highlight of our

back-to-school activation, celebrating Lagos Talks’ 8th anniversary.

“This initiative provided a platform for children to not only express their creativity but also engage with

the richness and diversity of our country through art.

“Watching the kids bring their vision of the theme, ‘My Colourful Nigeria & My Nigeria of Tomorrow,’ to

life was inspiring, and it reminded us of the importance of nurturing young talent Beyond the fantastic

prizes, this contest fostered a sense of community, inclusion, and shared joy.

“At Lagos Talks, we remain committed to creating opportunities that inspire future generations while

strengthening the bonds within our communities.”

The Sales and Marketing Director of Megalectrics Limited, operators of Beat FM, Classic FM, Naija FM,

and Lagos Talks FM, Madam Amira Obi-Okoye, urged parents to nurture their children’s talents, aiming

to develop their untapped creativity for the country’s human capital development.

Obi-okoye also emphasized mission of the “Back to School for Kids Art Competition” which seeks to help

children develop their creative talents for personal growth and the betterment of society.

“You all have the potential to become creative leaders of tomorrow. Your skills are undeniable, and what

we’ve seen today from your thoughts, vision, and creativity shows that you all envision a better Nigeria. I

see future leaders in each of you.”

Founder of Cera Cerni’s Art-Hub and one of the judges at the grand finale, Ms. Cera Cerni, encouraged

the children to use their talents positively and remain open to creative ideas and thinking.

The Community Manager for LagosTalks 91.3FM, Joy Egwudah, the brain behind the competition, shared

her inspiration:

“This initiative came from the growing concerns observed among Nigerians about the state of our

Country. Many parents express deep frustration and worry about the future, due to the challenges posed by poor leadership.

“During one of my street interviews, someone even remarked: ‘This country can never get better; I pity

the next generation.’ This sentiment resonated with me, and I began to think about how we could inspire

the next generation to see a different, more hopeful, Nigeria.

“I believe that by encouraging creativity and positive thinking through this art competition, we can help

children envision and work towards a brighter future for our nation.