Mefor Assumes Duty as Anambra Information Commissioner

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The new Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Dr. Law Mefor, has assumed duty after his swearing-in two days ago by the state Governor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

Mefor, an academic, public intellectual and media trainer, was last Tuesday screened by the Anambra State House of Assembly and later sworn in at the state Government House as a replacement for Mr. Paul Nwosu who was sacked the same day.

In a meeting with members of Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Anambra State Council, Mefor said it was worrisome that despite the numerous achievements of the governor, only few are seen in the media.

He promised to work with journalists to ensure that the works of the governor and the policies of his government are reported adequately.

The commissioner said: “The governor has a solid blueprint for Anambra State growth, but I believe that his achievements have not been fully reported in the media.

These achievements need more publicity and feedbacks.

“This is government within two years has awarded over 400 roads and completed more than 250 of them, yet without borrowing. He’s competing with other governors that are in second tenure

“I believe in Soludo, and my reasons are obvious. His political journey started in 2009 and I’ve been with him since then. He has made name and money so he’s not here to chase clout.

“He told me he wants to rebuild Anambra State and his blueprint is strategic. When we were presenting him to Nigeria for president, he said he needed to start with his state.

“The governor’s reputation resonates globally, and we must leverage this to attract investment and development. Anambra State is truly the Light of the Nation. We have a rich heritage, and it’s time to showcase our successes.

“We must publicize the governor’s efforts to showcase the state potential, including embarking on project tour.

“The media is my primary constituency. If you want to go fast, go alone, if you want to go far, go with a group. I desire to work with you so please come along on this journey with me. I’ll be the bridge between you and the government.”