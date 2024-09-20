FG Threatens to Seal Defaulting Organisation Defrauding Consumers

Oluchi Chibuzor

The federal government through the Department of Weights and Measures, Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), has threatened to seal organisations found defrauding consumers through weights and instruments in trade transactions across the country.

The warning is coming in view of escalating cost of goods and services across the country while ensuring that Nigerians get the value for their money.

Speaking at an annual audit inspection across some selected companies in Lagos, the Director, Weights and Measures, FMITI, Dr. Olajide Adesuyi, stressed that the current administration is working to ensure that consumers are not exploited.

The fellow of the security institute stressed that with the escalating cost of goods in the country, the government is concerned about the consumers and wants to make sure that they get value for their money.

According to him, “With the escalating cost of materials and products the government wants to make sure that if you are buying 10 liters in a particular place, that money you are paying should be commensurate with what you are getting from that place. So when we find any defaulting organisation we seal immediately. Yes, we seal immediately and then we make sure that they comply.”

“And I want you to understand the fact that annual surveillance of Weight and Measures is extremely critical to maintaining accuracy and consistency in trade activities, Industrial and scientific applications. So, under this, the government is concerned about the protection of the consumers.

“So that nobody short-changes the consumers. What you are getting from a particular station is what you are getting from another place. If you go to any market to buy 50 kg rice, you are sure that what you are going to meet there is that 50 kg. So, the government does not want to hear that a particular sector is trying to cheat the consumer. And you know it will definitely bounce back on the government. That is the new agenda of Mr. President now. Get value for your money.”

He, however, after noted the need for accuracy of trade transactions was behind the current administration drive to ensure consumers are not cheated.

“So that everybody will get exactly what they pay for. And that is the motivation for the government recently. And that is why they take our certificate, because we go there every time, unannounced, to check what they are doing. And to make sure that they comply with whatever regulation we have,” he stated.

Giving her assessment after visiting NNPC filling station in Ijora, and Olam Agri warehouse in Orile Iganmu, the Lagos Zonal Coordinator, Weights and Measures, FMITI, Nwachukwu Cordelia, warned that the department would not hesitate to sanction any organisation.

According to her, “We want to be on our people because Nigerians are going through alot. They know what Weight and Measures can do. Anywhere you see people using instruments, equipment, for transactions, we are there. So, one of the reasons for our inspection today is to make sure that the pumps and scale that these organisations are using are accurate.”