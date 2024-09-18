Akada Children’s Book Festival to Promote Literacy in Nigeria

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of efforts to promote children’s literacy in the country, the sixth edition of the Akada Children’s Book Festival (ACBF) is set to convene indigenous authors and showcase their works to encourage widespread engagement in children’s books and literature.

With the theme, ‘Read Your Way’, this year’s programme, scheduled at UPBEAT Recreation Centre, Lekki, Lagos, on October 26, will emphasise the importance of promoting literacy and fostering the reading culture among children aged 13 and below.

By providing engaging activities and experiences, the ACBF aims to inspire young readers and encourage a lifelong love of reading.

Briefing journalists, renowned author and convener of the Akada Children’s Book Festival, Mrs. Olubunmi Aboderin Talabi, explained that it will showcase literary works created for a diverse audience of children.

Talabi said, “Previously, most children’s books available were imported and predominantly featured cultures different from our own. This led me to consider that if our kids are only exposed to books set in other cultures, they might start to feel there is something wrong with their own culture and the people who look like them.

“In response, I began writing books featuring protagonists who look like children in this environment, placing them in adventures and settings similar to those our children experience every day.”

The Akada Children’s Book Festival was born from this initiative and has since grown into a platform for showcasing various authors.

The author expressed excitement about the increasing number of people writing for children, saying, “We love seeing them engage with stories that reflect their own experiences and perspectives.”

She added that the festival promises diverse activities, including author-led book readings, book chats, featured titles story time, book exhibitions, and the announcement of winners from the annual writing and illustration competitions.

Attendees can enjoy a chess tournament, sip and paint sessions, an art exhibition, and a spotlight on young authors featuring readings and question and answer sessions. Insightful sessions will be available for parents and teachers, alongside professional workshops for writers, illustrators, and publishers.

New to this year’s festival is a Yoruba-themed storytime featuring traditional Yoruba stories, storytelling techniques, and cultural activities.

This year’s festival will feature 32 original children’s books created by Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. Notable titles include ‘Captain of Aster’ by Nnenna Ochiche; ‘Iya Alaro Saves The Day’ by Yewande Amusan and Aduke Gomez; ‘Ada and The Emir’ by Nkechi Anya; ‘An African Christmas with Queenie and King’ by Olunosen Ibhaze; ‘Toru and The Mango Seed’ by Omolara Cookey; ‘Obafemi Alakara and The Bush Babies’ by Kayode O. Sinmidele Valentine; ‘A School Trip Like No Other’ by Jacqueline Agweh; ‘The Magic Jalabiya’ by Ayo Oyeku, and ‘Terrified Not’ by Farida Tukur Bello, among others.

Emphasising the festival, Nnenna Ochiche, author of Captain of Aster, stated, “The festival serves as a vibrant platform for authors of African origin, offering them a unique opportunity to reach wider audiences and build their readership. Through the ACBF, many authors have gained significant recognition. As the festival continues to support authors, it also places a strong emphasis on children’s learning.”

She added, “Recognising that children learn best through play, the festival creates a safe and engaging environment filled with relatable characters and engaging sessions. By providing carefully curated content that is both child-friendly and educational, the festival not only celebrates literature but also fosters a love of reading among young readers.”

“You are not born knowing your history. You have to be told it by elders and people who have studied it. When we read, we learn the habits of wherever the author is from. It is great to know what people do in other places, but it is also important to understand where we are from,” said Aduke Gomez, author of Iya Alaro Saves The Day. “Children’s books are the foundation of learning, and with a platform like Akada Children’s Book Festival, we can nurture a love for reading while showcasing stories that reflect our rich African heritage.”

In addition to the literary highlights, the festival will feature workshops and sessions led by experts designed to help children develop literacy, problem-solving, critical thinking, and communication skills. A special guest appearance by Atinuke, the acclaimed author of the Anna Hibiscus series and Baby Goes to Market, is highly anticipated. Her beloved books are bestsellers in the UK and the US, and her presence promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees.