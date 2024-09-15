FCT Gets New CP as PSC Redeploys Four Others

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday announced the approval of the posting of Peter Ukachi Opara as the substantive Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Abuja.

The commission said that the new CP replaced CP Benneth Igwe who has since been promoted to the next rank of Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police and posted to Zone 7 Abuja as the Zonal Assistant Inspector General of Police.



A statement by PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said the new FCT Commissioner was the immediate Commissioner of Police, Force Secretary’s office and former Deputy Commissioner of Administration and Finance, Imo State Police Command.

“Opara also served as Personal Assistant to former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Mike Okiro.

“He was DCP, Legal Studies, Police Academy (POLAC), Wudil Kano, Area Commander, Aba and Uyo, Area Crime Officer, Kubwa, and Senior Deputy Defence Adviser Police, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, New York.

“He was severally Personnel Assistant to Inspector General of Police; DIG works, DIG Operations and Personnel Assistant to CP, Lagos State Command,” Ani explained.



Ani said the commission had also accepted the recommendation of the Inspector-General of Police, for the replacement of CP Miller Gagere Dantawaye with that of CP Festus Eribo as the new substantive Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom State Command.

Dantawaye, he said, was one of the four Commissioners of Police recommended for posting as substantive Commissioners of Police.



According to him, “CP Festus Eribo, a law graduate of the University of Calabar, was at a time the Liaison Officer at the Police Service Commission and later, Assistant Commissioner, Federal Operations, Force Headquarters. “He served as Area Commander Area M, Lagos, Area F Lagos and State CID, Lafia, Nasarawa state. He was Area Commander, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State; Deputy Commissioner, Zonal CID, Zone 9, Umuahia and Deputy Commissioner, Operations, Kogi State Command. He was also substantive Commissioner of Police, Taraba State,” Ani added.

Ani said the commission had earlier approved the posting of four Commissioners of Police, which included that of Abia, Lagos and Ebonyi states.