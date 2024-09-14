Borno Flooding: FG, WHO Pledge Continuous Support, Dangote Announces N2bn Donation

*Zulum seeks more assistance as state opens relief account

*Gombe governor donates N100m, Obaseki, southern senators, NSCIA sympathise with victims

Deji Elumoye, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Michael Olugbode, Sunday Aborisade, Linus Aleke in Abuja, Sunday Ehigiator in Lagos and Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the federal government’s continued support to victims of flooding and insecurity across Nigeria, with a promise of additional relief for severely affected states.



Similarly, the World Health Organisation (WHO) yesterday, promised to assist the Borno State government to adapt to the impact of the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri which affected many communities and left over 30 persons dead.



Also, the President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, yesterday, announced the donation of N2 billion to assist those affected by the recent devastating flood in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.



Dangote explained that while the Presidential Committee on Flood and Disaster, which he chairs, committed N1 billion, the Dangote Foundation would donate an additional N1 billion.



This was as Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, stressed the need for more support to overcome the flooding of Maiduguri and its environs, insisting that recovery from such a disaster cannot be the government’s responsibility alone and that it required the collective effort of all stakeholders.

Owing to this, Borno State government has established a dedicated relief fund that can provide urgent assistance to those affected by the incident.

The government aims to mobilise support from citizens, organisations, and international partners to alleviate the suffering of flood victims and facilitate their recovery.



The recent flooding has caused significant destruction, displacement of families and damage to vital infrastructure.

Faced with this humanitarian crisis, the Borno State Government called on all individuals and groups to contribute to the newly created flood relief account.



The account details are as follows: Name: BORNO ST. FLOOD DISASTER RELIEF

Bank: Zenith Bank

Account Number: 1313556361



According to Shettima, both the federal and state governments, alongside the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), are actively working to enhance support for displaced communities.



Speaking yesterday, during an assessment visit to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Gwada, Shiroro local government area of Niger State, Shettima assured that the administration of President Bola Tinubu remained focused on effective governance and the welfare of all Nigerians beyond political considerations.



He said, “We are here at the instance of President Bola Tinubu to give the commitment of the federal government to supporting the people of Niger State towards addressing the food challenges caused by the flood and the insecurity that has been bedevilling this part of the country.



“We have come to reaffirm the President’s irrevocable commitment towards ameliorating the sufferings of our people. This is a symbolic gesture to assure the government and people of Niger State that the President is poised to assist all states of the federation towards addressing these challenges.”

The Vice President recalled that the federal government had already disbursed ₦3 billion to each state to address flooding issues.



He, however, emphasised that it was just the beginning of a more comprehensive support plan, saying “this is just a tip of the iceberg as far as some states like Borno, Niger, Sokoto, Bayelsa and Jigawa are concerned.”



He explained that states’ eligibility to receive additional federal government support will be evidence- driven and based on detailed assessment of needs.

“We will do our assessment and we will be very scientific in our approach. All states that deserve to be supported will be fully supported because governance is about the people,” Shettima said.



On the broader scope of the government’s infrastructure plans, the Vice President said, “In the contemporary history of Nigeria, no President has intervened decisively in the area of infrastructure greater than President Bola Tinubu.”

He cited ongoing projects such as the East-West Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Road as examples of the administration’s commitment to national development.



On the immediate concerns of the IDPs, Shettima assured that returning them to their communities was a priority, just as he disclosed that the federal and state governments, in collaboration with NEMA, were working on additional interventions for the displaced persons.



“We are here and we will support our people. It’s not about politics; it’s about governance and improving the living conditions of our people,” he affirmed.

Earlier, the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, informed the IDPs that the Vice President had come to offer condolences and deliver some intervention items.



However, WHO promised to assist the Borno State Government to adapt to the impact of the recent flood disaster in Maiduguri which affected many communities and left over 30 persons dead.



Speaking during an assessment tour of the situation yesterday in Maiduguri, WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr. Walter Mulombo lamented the impact of the flood, adding that about 14 health facilities have been cut off by the flood while some laboratories were also affected.



Mulombo said the communities needed help and that WHO would help the state government to manage the unprecedented crisis.

He said, “The Sudden flooding has displaced many communities from their homes. We were shocked about what happened. We came to see first-hand and find out what the needs are to support the state and the federal government to address the sudden challenge. Climate change is real, we are seeing the devastation.”



Mulombo commended the state government for showing leadership and the state commissioner for Health for responding very fast to the situation, adding that from his observation, there was a coordinated response.



The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Baba Mallam Gana, who conducted Mulombo around the city, noted that the flood has never happened at this scale in Borno state.



Governor Zulum stressed the need for support to overcome the recent flooding of the state capital Maiduguri and environs, insisting that recovery from such a disaster cannot be the government’s responsibility alone and that it required the collective effort of all stakeholders.



Zulum appealed in a statewide broadcast on the flood disaster that struck Maiduguri and its environs, leaving over half of the ancient city of Maiduguri submerged in water.



Zulum said: “In the past few days, we have witnessed devastating floods in a way that many of us have never experienced before. Streets, homes, offices and businesses have been submerged, and unquantifiable property have been lost. Countless lives have now been turned upside down. The impact of this disaster has been profound, and is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities that we face in our environment.

“As your Governor, I want to express my deepest empathy to everyone who has been affected in one way or another. I understand the pain, loss, and uncertainty that many of us are going through. We stand together in solidarity, and I assure you that your government is committed to doing everything possible to aid those in need.”

He added that: “The magnitude of the destruction from this devastating flood cannot yet be quantified until the water has receded and on-the-spot assessments have been conducted.

“We shall constitute a multi-stakeholder committee to undertake a sector-by-sector assessment of the losses to guide the recovery and rebuilding process.”

He added that: “Borno has always been known for its resilience and we need to strongly rely on this to rebound from this disaster. Our recovery process will require collective innovative thinking and commitment to rebuild lost infrastructure, and homes. Government is open to constructive ideas from everyone on how we can fortify our state against future disasters. We shall leverage on this calamity as an opportunity to invest in sustainable practices and infrastructure that can withstand the forces of nature.”

Dangote announced the donation yesterday, when he paid a sympathy visit to Zulum in Maiduguri over the recent flood disaster that affected the state.

Dangote said: “We have a Presidential Committee on Flood and Disaster which I chair. They have already committed about N1 billion, and the Aliko Dangote Foundation will also give another N1 billion. We will give this two billion as early as this coming week.”

He also solicited the support of other cooperating Nigerians to come to the assistance of Borno State Government to address the destruction caused by the flood of Maiduguri and its environs.

He added: “It’s mind-boggling; it is disastrous. I have never seen this kind of overwhelming disaster. I think it is going to be a herculean task in a couple of days and even weeks for this situation to go back to normal. Most of the houses would not survive because they had been submerged and the foundations had weakened.

“I am calling on all cooperating Nigerians to rise and support because the government cannot do it alone. We need to help make sure that people do not continue to suffer. Some of them have been in their houses for the last three days. It has touched my heart to see how people suffered.

“We would continue to mobilise other funds and resources to see what we can do to alleviate the suffering of our people.”

The Africa’s richest man was accompanied by the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr Abdullahi Sule.

Also, Gombe State Government identified with the government and people of Borno State over the flooding.

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by a delegation led by the deputy governor, Manassah Daniel Jatau, presented a donation of N100 million as assistance to the victims of the incident, praying to God that such a devastating incident never reoccur in history of Borno State.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director-General (Press Affairs), Ismaila Uba Misilli, yesterday.

Conveying the heartfelt sympathy of the governor and people of Gombe State at the Government House and the Shehu of Borno’s palace in Maiduguri, the deputy governor said the visit was informed by the bond existing between the two states.

Also, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, commiserated with Zulum, the people of Borno State and the families of victims of the severe flooding which ravaged Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, claiming at least 30 lives and destroying properties worth billions of naira.

The governor, who expressed sadness over the unfortunate incident, urged the authorities to beef up rescue efforts and expedite evacuation of residents in communities affected by the devastating floods.

Obaseki said, “We are deeply saddened by the news of the devastating floods which ravaged Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, claiming at least 30 lives and destroying properties worth billions of naira.

“Our hearts are with the Government and people of Borno State, especially the families who lost their loved ones in this very unfortunate incident.”

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), under the leadership of its President-General, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, expressed deep sympathy and called for national support for victims of the recent flood disaster in Borno State, which has claimed several lives, left thousands of people and millions of properties displaced and destroyed.

In a statement signed by its Deputy Secretary-General, Prof. Salisu Shehu, the NSCIA, described the flood as a “devastating tragedy” that has caused immense suffering to the people of Borno State.

“This unfortunate development happening at a time when Nigerians generally are grappling to survive, owing to the effect of the current economic reforms by the federal government, is a tragedy too many.

“The Council hereby conveys its heartfelt sympathy to His Excellency, the Governor of Borno State, Professor Babagana Zulum, the Shehu of Borno, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Abubakar Umar ibn Garbai Elkanemi, and the good people of Borno State on this horrible and tragic incident.

“May Allah give you the fortitude to bear this monumental trial. The Council hereby commends the efforts and the empathy of the Federal and Borno State governments on the matter.

“We, however, wish to implore them to further deploy all their machinery, particularly the entire emergency management agencies and most importantly the Northeast Development Commission to ensure that this disaster is efficiently managed to reduce the sufferings of the thousands of the victims.”

In the same vein, Nigerian Southern Senators Forum urged relevant government agencies, especially the National Emergency Management Authority, to expedite actions on their efforts to resettle victims of the Borno State flood

The appeal was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja yesterday and signed by the SSF Chairman, Senator Tokunbo Abiru.

The southern senators extended their deepest sympathies to the government and people of Borno State over the recent devastating flood incidents.

They noted that the development had resulted in the loss of lives, displacement of communities, and destruction of properties.

Part of the statement read, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic impact of these floods on the lives of the residents of Maiduguri.

“We stand in solidarity with all those who have been affected by this natural disaster and commend the efforts of the Federal and Borno State governments, emergency response agencies, and humanitarian organisations who are working tirelessly to provide relief and support to the victims of this disaster.

“As the Senators representing the Southern part of the country, we are committed to working with our brother colleagues across the country to ensure that measures are put in place to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“We call on relevant agencies of government to intensify efforts towards mitigating the adverse effects of climate change and implementing effective flood control measures to safeguard lives and properties.

“In this challenging time, we urge all Nigerians to support the ongoing relief efforts in any way possible and to continue to pray for the speedy recovery of those affected.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), yesterday ordered its medical team to commence a sustained free medical outreach to assist residents of Maiduguri affected by the flood disaster as part of its efforts to provide relief for victims of the crisis.

A statement by Deputy Director of Public Relations and Information, Nigerian Air Force, Group Captain Kabiru Ali, said the free medical outreach, which was launched on 11 September 2024 at a primary school near the NAF Base in Maiduguri, followed the directives of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Hasan Abubakar, for NAF units in Maiduguri to offer medical assistance and essential relief materials to the affected population.

This was as the Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday said, the ban on the illegal use of military stickers and displaying of any form of service insignia by unauthorised persons, especially on vehicles is still in force.

Ali said the NAF’s outreach is designed to address the urgent needs of the survivors, by providing essential medical care, food, water, and relief materials. The beneficiaries of the outreach, he said, are thus receiving free medical consultations, medications, and the distribution of insecticide-treated mosquito nets. He added that families in need are receiving food and water supplies, stressing that among the notable cases, a woman who gave birth was receiving specialized care from the medical team.

A statement by Acting Director Defence Information, Brig Gen Tukur Gusau, said: “The DHQ, therefore advises those still contravening the ban to stop immediately as the military and Nigeria Police Force have been directed to arrest and prosecute defaulters.”

This decision, Gen Gusau said, was necessitated by the rampant cases of use of military stickers and insignias to evade security checks.

The military police has since commenced routine checks along Abuja-Keffi expressway to apprehend defaulters. The patrol team of military police occasionally stationed at AYA, in Asokoro to look out for deviant motorists.

The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) has expressed its deepest sympathy to all the people, governor and government of Borno state including the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima over the unfortunate flood disaster that ravaged Maiduguri and its environs.

ActionAid Nigeria decried that thousands of families in the country are presently living through unimaginable hardship along with homes destroyed and livelihood lost.

Speaking on the recent flood incidents in parts of the country, especially the devastating one in Maiduguri which left over half of the ancient city submerged in water, the Country Director of the NGO, Andrew Mamedu, yesterday in Abuja, said it was sad that the country was presently witnessing devastation.

Mamedu, who was represented by the Deputy Country Director at the media briefing, lamented that thousands of families in Nigeria are living through unimaginable hardship along with homes destroyed and livelihood lost.

Mamedu, while addressing the tragedy, commended the efforts of the federal and state governments for their swift response, even as he commiserates with all the affected people, and extended condolences to all affected families and various states.

The FG, according to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has announced funds for provision of material, rescue support and medical services.

He stated that the government has reflected seriousness in approaching the situation, but added that they must however act with urgency.

He said: “The immediate release of those funds for implementation is essential to ensure that timely interventions reach those most in need, we cannot afford delay while thousands remain without shelter, food, and the essentials for survival. Speed is critical but also, is ensuring that this process is conducted with integrity and accountability.”

Mamedu added that, as at 12th of December 2023, NEMA records show that the flood this year impacted 28 states.

It affected over 1,040,312 people in 172 local government areas, claiming 259 lives and displacing over 625,239 people and 94,491 houses destroyed. Also, 125,805 hectares of farmland was lost.

He said, this disaster cannot be overstated. It requires immediate, and unified action.