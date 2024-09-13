Owa Obokun of Ijesha, Oba Gabriel Aromolaran, Dies at 87 





· Tinubu, Atiku, Adeleke, Oyinlola, Kalu, others mourn

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran, a prominent Yoruba monarch, has joined his ancestors, after reigning for 42 years.

The first-class monarch, who once served as Chairman of Osun State Council of Traditional Rulers, was aged 87.

He was admitted at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, Osun State, till Wednesday, before he passed on.

Sources within the palace said the Oba passed away on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Although the palace had yet to issue any official statement as regards the passage of the monarch, sources close to THISDAY at the palace confirmed his death.

A source explained, “Baba Owa has passed, but we are waiting for official announcement from the palace. You can notice that they have started performing some traditional rites. This has to be done before any announcement can be made.”

When THISDAY visited the palace yesterday, there was considerable security presence in the area. Some traditional rites typically performed following the demise of a king were also being carried out.

The monarch, it was gathered, had been sick for some time, but his health degenerated during the week before he was hospitalised.

A palace source disclosed that no one knew the whereabouts of the monarch after his health deteriorated last week.

Oba Aromolaran ascended the throne on February 20, 1982, and his reign spanned 42 years.

Prominent Nigerians started sending their condolences to the palace, yesterday, and leading the pack was President Bola Tinubu, who expressed deep sadness over the Oba’s transition.

According to a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Oba Aromolaran kept his palace above the fray of partisan politics. He was open to all political tendencies.

On behalf of the federal government, Tinubu extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Osun State, the people of Ijesaland, and the family of the late traditional ruler.

The president affirmed that the departed monarch firmly believed in the values of Yoruba culture and African tradition. His respect for these values and systems defined his remarkable 42-year-reign on the throne of his ancestors, the president stated.

Tinubu paid tribute to the departed monarch, expressing his deep admiration for Aromolaran’s unwavering support, optimism, and commitment to Nigeria’s unity and prosperity, “as his dedication to these noble causes inspired us all”.

He stated that the late Oba would be remembered for his useful educational contributions through his many books and publications, his advocacy for what was right and fair, and his protection of the vulnerable from exploitation.

Atiku Abubakar

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar expressed sorrow over Aromolaran’s passing, and recalled the late monarch’s fatherly warmth. Atiku described the late Oba as more than just a father-in-law, but also a symbol of courage, boldness, and discipline emblematic of the Ijesha people.

Atiku’s wife, Titi, is from Ilesa in Osun State.

Atiku, who took to X, shared the statement alongside a picture of him, the monarch, and Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

He wrote, “With a heavy heart, I received the news of the passing of the Owa Obokun of Ijesha land, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran.

“The late Owa was more than a father-in-law to me. Each time I visited him, he accorded me the homecoming welcome of a son. We all loved him dearly.”

Ademola Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, also expressed his condolences over the passing of the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran.

In a statement in Osogbo, Adeleke described the late monarch as a “father figure, a pillar of support, and a teacher,” who was deeply committed to the development of Ijesaland and Osun State.

He praised Oba Aromolaran for his boldness, candour, elegance, and literary energy, through which he inspired the people during his successful reign as Owa Obokun.

While expressing sadness at the demise of the Kabiyesi, Adeleke acknowledged the late Oba’s unwavering support for his administration, even in challenging times, and appreciated his constant communication on matters of development in Ijesaland and Osun State, at large.

The governor stated, “Kabiyesi was a deeply selfless father, who took no prisoners when it came to matters of development and wellbeing of the people. He was a friend of good governance, no matter the colour or race.

“The last time I was with him was the flag off of the dualisation of Brewery-Palace road. I am glad our late erudite scholar witnessed a new phase of development for Ijeshaland.”

Olagunsoye Oyinlola

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, described the death of Oba Aromolaran as a great loss.

Oyinlola, in a statement, commiserated with the people of Ijesaland, Osun State, and Nigeria, as he described the late Oba as a national treasure.

The statement read, “The death of a revered monarch anywhere impoverishes a culture and an heritage. This is exactly how I will describe the death of Oba Gabriel Adekunle Aromolaran II, the Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, whose transition was announced today. He was a national treasure, and his death, a loss of immense proportion.

“My relationship with the late Oba extended well beyond my years as governor of Osun State. We had a very wonderful father-son relationship that lasted over 30 years, which included my time as the Military Administrator of Lagos State.

“With Owa’s death, we are left to reflect on the lessons of his extraordinary life of service to his people, which lasted over four decades. He gave his people love and leadership and left legacies that will serve as benchmark to measure subsequent occupants of that stool.

“The late Oba was imbued with uncommon wisdom and adequate education and knowledge. He effectively used his years as the paramount ruler to build and nurture relationships with various peoples, communities and institutions in Ijesaland, in Osun State, and in Nigeria, as a whole.”

Orji Kalu

Chairman, Senate Committee on Privatisation, and former Governor of Abia State, Orji Kalu, commiserated with the government and people of Osun State over the demise of the Owa Obokun of Ijeshaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran.

Kalu, the senator for Abia North Senatorial District, in a statement personally signed, described the passing of the prominent monarch as a huge loss to the nation.

Kalu applauded the “remarkable and successful reign” of the traditional ruler, and added that the late monarch was a highly detrabilised Nigerian, who used his position to advocate peace and unity among Nigerians.

Kalu, who is also the Bobameto of Ijeshaland, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of the late traditional ruler to the social, economic, and political development of Nigeria.

He said in the statement, “The late traditional ruler was a selfless and patriotic statesman, who used his resources to advance the cause of his people. His reign brought tremendous development to Ijeshaland and Osun State in general.”

There were also condolences from the Asiwaju of Ijesha land, Olayinka Fasuyi, and Shola Oshunkeye.

Fasuyi, in In his farewell message, described the monarch as a “Quintessential imperial majesty,” and remarked, “An era comes to an abrupt end.”

Oshunkeye said Oba Aromolaran “desired more than the traditional stool. He aimed for the sky. He resolved to be king in a different kingdom – the academia. However, if providence ever permitted him to sit on the throne of his forefathers, he wanted to do so with a PhD in his bag”.

Oba Aromolaran II, a millionaire publisher was unanimously chosen in 1982 by all Ijesas at home and in the Diaspora to become the 40th Owa-Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, precisely, with effect from February 20, 1982.

That was after his predecessor, Owa-Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Peter Adeniran Olatunji Agunlejika II, who ruled from September 24, 1966, joined his ancestors on September 26, 1981.

He was coronated by the then governor of the old Oyo State, the late Chief Bola Ige, on Saturday, May 15, 1982.

The federal government, in consideration of Oba Aromolaran’s meritorious and selfless services to the nation, honoured him with the award of Commander of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (CFR).

A Christian, who worshipped at Otapete Methodist Cathedral, Ilesa, Oba Aromolaran was the first Nigerian Oba to hold a PhD and his first book, Economics for West Africa, was published in 1966, in collaboration with his friends, Alabi Ogun and Areoye Oyebola.

Oba Aromolaran’s pen since ascending the throne “never lost its power and his proclivity for writing never waned”.

The last born of his mother, Oba Aromolaran was born on October 13, 1937 into the royal household of Kabiyesi, Alayeluwa, Oba Iluyomade Aromolaran I, the Owa-Obokun and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland (from July 1920 to July 31, 1942) and Princess Tinuola Aromolaran – a princess of Esa-Oke in Ijesaland.

He started his primary education at Otapete Methodist School, Ilesa, which he completed at the prestigious Agbeni Methodist School, Oke Ado, Ibadan. He attended Ilesa Grammar School, between 1970 and 1974.

Oba Aromolaran was a school teacher before proceeding to Wesley College, Elekuro Ibadan, a Teachers’ Training College. He later studied Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics at Abeokuta Grammar School, Ogun State.

The Oba attended the then University College Ibadan (UCI), which was then a College of the University of London (now the University of Ibadan), where he obtained a B.Sc. in Economics in 1964.

In 1965, he did a Post-Graduate Diploma in Public Administration of the University of Ife, then located in Ibadan, and went overseas for a management course at the Graduate School of Public and International Affairs (GSPIA), Pittsburgh/Pennsylvania, in the United States of America, and graduated with a Master’s Degree in Mathematical Economics.

Oba Aromolaran studied and earned his Ph.D. in Development Economics under the supervision of Professor Samson Olajuwon Kokumo Olayide, a former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan.

Oba Aromolaran joined the civil service of the old Western Region, served in various capacities and rose to the post of Deputy Permanent Secretary, before he voluntarily resigned his appointment to set up his private business called Aromolaran Publishing Company Limited in Ibadan on December 1, 1971.

The company had branches along the West Coast of Africa – in Ghana and Sierra Leone – as well as London and New York (USA).

As a reputable publisher, he authored over 100 titles for use in primary, secondary and tertiary institutions both in Nigeria and overseas, and contributed to national and international journals.

Kabiyesi was an Examiner for the General Certificate of Education (GCE) Advanced Level Economics for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) in Nigeria, Sierra-Leone and Ghana. He was Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Yola, Adamawa State (now Modibo Adama Federal University of Technology) from 2002 to 2014.