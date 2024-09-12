Tropace Health and Wellness Teas Now Available to Nigerians in Diaspora

The Tropace Company, a globally recognised leader in beverage production has introduced its premium range of health and wellness teas to Nigerians living abroad.

According to a statement yesterday, the company launched two exceptional tea variants designed to enhance immunity, promote overall health, and support well-being.

“This development is a welcome addition for health-conscious Nigerians in the diaspora who are committed to maintaining a balanced lifestyle.

“The first variant, Tropace Hibiscus Immunity Tea, is a rich blend of Hibiscus, ginger, clove, and black pepper, specifically formulated to boost the immune system.

“This tea is a potent antioxidant and supports digestive health, offering a holistic approach to maintaining wellness.

“The second variant, Tropace Hibiscus Nursing Tea, is tailored for lactating mothers. This tea is designed to facilitate lactation, aid in weight management during the postpartum period, and support digestive health,” it added.

Furthermore, it noted that additionally, the tea serves as an antioxidant booster.

“Both tea variants are 100 percent organic, herbal, and caffeine-free, with environmentally friendly packaging, including biodegradable tea bags and recycled plastic pouches.

“Each cup of Tropace Hibiscus tea offers a rich, vibrant taste that celebrates the Afrocentric culture from which the ingredients are sourced. The teas are more than just beverages; they are expertly crafted to provide the best health benefits while delivering a unique and lingering flavor experience,” it added.

Johnson Ivase, who heads Global Marketing and Public Relations for The Tropace Company, announced that these teas are currently available for purchase on Amazon and Walmart.com, making them accessible to Nigerians in the diaspora.

The teas are expected to launch in the Nigerian market soon.

He continued by saying that the brand would soon launch new range of products in the coming months. He added: “We are delighted to also announce that our new range of products Tropace Roobis Chai tea, Tropace Sleep Support Tea, will soon launch in the month of September and November 2024 while the Tropace Zobo Pineapple 8 oz drink and Tropace Zobo Tangerine 8 oz drink will debut come April and May 2025.

“This is in line with the overall brand promise to deliver healthy quality beverage for its customers, alongside provide different variants for them to choose from and enjoy.”

These new range of products were manufactured to promote health and wellness, aiding all fitness and wellness enthusiasts in achieving their goals whilst also enjoying premium quality beverage, he added.