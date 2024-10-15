Silent Killers: Medical Expert Adebola Olatunji Exposes Nigeria’s Deadliest Health Threats

Mary Nnah





Renowned medical expert, Dr. Adebola Olatunji, has sounded the alarm on the most silent and deadly health threats ravaging Nigeria. Hypertension, diabetes, heart attacks, strokes, and depression top the list of diseases quietly claiming lives daily.

At Avoda Initiative’s annual community health fair, held at Police Hospital Falomo, Lagos, Dr. Olatunji revealed that these diseases are often preventable and manageable with proper awareness, screening, and treatment.

His words: “High blood pressure, diabetes, heart attacks, and strokes are the leading causes of death in Nigeria. But what’s even more alarming is the rising incidence of depression, with a significant percentage of Nigerians struggling silently. We’ve identified up to 25% of participants screened today showing signs of depression,” Dr. Olatunji warned.

He emphasised the critical need for regular health checks and education to combat these silent killers. Avoda Initiative’s health fair provided free screening for various diseases, benefiting over 50 participants.

“The lack of awareness and access to healthcare is exacerbating these health issues”, Olatunji explained, adding, “Many Nigerians are unaware of their health status, and even fewer know how to manage these conditions. That’s why our organization is committed to providing free screening and education.”

Olatunji called on the government and private sector to support initiatives like Avoda Initiative, emphasizing the need for collective action.

He added: “We cannot tackle these health challenges alone. We need a collaborative effort to ensure Nigerians receive the healthcare they deserve.”

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Samuel Keshinro, echoed Dr. Olatunji’s concerns, advising Nigerians to make health screening a birthday tradition.

“It’s essential to prioritise health, especially when resources are scarce”, Keshinro said, adding, “You need to be alive to enjoy the good things of life. Seeing a doctor regularly is crucial. Make your birthday a health screening day; it’s a great way to stay on top of your health.”

Dr. Keshinro commended Avoda Initiative’s efforts, highlighting the organisation’s impact on the community.

He said: “Avoda Initiative’s services are invaluable. Their commitment to providing free screening and education has made a significant difference in the lives of many Nigerians.”

He also emphasised the importance of collaboration in tackling Nigeria’s health challenges.

“We must work together to address these health issues. Avoda Initiative’s partnership with Police Hospital Falomo is a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration,” Keshinro stressed.

Avoda Initiative’s efforts aim to bridge the healthcare gap in Nigeria. Since its inception in 2015, the organisation has screened over 5,000 women for breast cancer and provided various health services.

As Avoda Initiative continues to provide vital health services, Olatunji’s message resonates: “Let’s shine a light on these silent killers and take charge of our health.”

The community health fair served as a stark reminder of the urgent need for improved healthcare in Nigeria.

With organizations like Avoda Initiative leading the charge, hope remains for a healthier future.