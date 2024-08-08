Health Experts Highlight Need for Clinical Governance to Reduce Hospital Errors

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





Health experts have advocated for more attention by government at all levels to clinical governance as a critical component that can significantly reduce the impact of errors in the treatment of patients.

The lack of attention to clinical governance, the experts said, has significantly hindered the development and efficiency of Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

They argued that most patients are being denied comprehensive healthcare because many hospitals have failed to integrate the practice into their operational frameworks.

Leading the debate for clinical governance during the lunch of AGCare Specialist Clinic at Asaba the Delta State capital, its founder, Dr Chukwuka Monye noted that the clinic has tackled the challenge of inadequate clinical governance by implementing innovative models, enabling the hospital to stand out despite Nigeria’s broader healthcare challenges.

He said: ‘’Our vision is to ensure that quality healthcare should not be the exclusive preserve of only a few. Why should quality care be only for a few people? This is one of the reasons we embarked on rolling out more centres across the country. We are thinking about healthcare in an integrated manner.”

Speaking in the same vein, the Principal Lead of AGCare, Dr Ebomwonyi Osagie, explained that the system is a framework designed to ensure quality care for every patient, stressing that it involves maximum attention from the registration desk through the entire experience of the patient in the hospital.

‘’Everything is reviewed such that the chances of having medication error, wrong diagnosis, and litigation issues are minimal. You can have issues with medicare anywhere in the world but how do you ensure that it is reduced to the barest, It is through clinical governance’’ he added.

In her remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of the clinic, Dr Onyi Babatunde, pointed that the hospital also prioritises quality patient’s experience and community relationships in addition to clinical governance.

‘’While we are catering to those who can come to us, we are also not forgetting that there are people who may not be able to come to us. So, periodically, we will take healthcare to those who cannot come to us and ensure that as many people as possible can access quality healthcare’’ she said.

The newly launched clinic boasts facilities such as male and female wards, nursing stations, consulting rooms, paediatric unit, operating theatre and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Also included are: Delivery room, X-ray room, ultrasound room, CT scan room, pharmacy, emergency and accident unit, dialysis unit, and Intensive Care Unit (ICU), among others.