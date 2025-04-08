Stakeholders Commend IBPLC for Water Conservation Commitment

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability through innovative water conservation initiatives.

In commemoration of World Water Day, the company hosted a series of impactful activities across its four breweries, emphasising its dedication and leadership in responsible water management and environmental stewardship.

Reflecting on the company’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, the Managing Director, IBPLC, Carlos Coutino said; “Water conservation, and equitable access to water should be a basic right of all human beings because water is life and an invaluable resource.”

“For us at International Breweries PLC, water is a vital resource in brewing, and we make deliberate efforts to conserve water. Understanding its importance, we have implemented industry-leading conservation practices, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and minimising our ecological footprint,” Coutino further noted.

To mark the 2025 World Water Day, IBPLC welcomed stakeholders to tours across its four breweries to witness, firsthand, the company’s advanced water conservation systems.

During remarks at the IBPLC’s Gateway Brewery tour, the Commissioner for Environment, Ogun State, Ola Oresanya, who was represented by the Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Hon. Abayomi Hunpe, noted that the physical inspections of IBPLC’s plant proved that the foremost brewer is doing great things around water conservation to ensure that it meets global standards.