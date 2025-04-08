  • Tuesday, 8th April, 2025

Stakeholders Commend IBPLC for Water Conservation Commitment

Business | 33 minutes ago

International Breweries Plc (IBPLC), has reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability through innovative water conservation initiatives. 

In commemoration of World Water Day, the company hosted a series of impactful activities across its four breweries, emphasising its dedication and leadership in responsible water management and environmental stewardship.

Reflecting on the company’s unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability, the Managing Director, IBPLC, Carlos Coutino said; “Water conservation, and equitable access to water should be a basic right of all human beings because water is life and an invaluable resource.”

“For us at International Breweries PLC, water is a vital resource in brewing, and we make deliberate efforts to conserve water. Understanding its importance, we have implemented industry-leading conservation practices, ensuring compliance with environmental regulations and minimising our ecological footprint,” Coutino further noted.

To mark the 2025 World Water Day, IBPLC welcomed stakeholders to tours across its four breweries to witness, firsthand, the company’s advanced water conservation systems.

During remarks at the IBPLC’s Gateway Brewery tour, the Commissioner for Environment, Ogun State, Ola Oresanya, who was represented by the Special Adviser to Ogun State Governor on Ogun State Waste Management Authority (OGWAMA), Hon. Abayomi Hunpe, noted that the physical inspections of IBPLC’s plant proved that the foremost brewer is doing great things around water conservation to ensure that it meets global standards.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.