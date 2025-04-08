CHI Pharma, PSN-YPG Partner to Highlight Importance of Daily Supplementation 

CHI Pharma, a member of Tropical General I Group, recently sponsored the first-quarter general meeting of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria – Young Pharmacists Group (PSN-YPG), Lagos Chapter. The event, held on March 29, 2025, brought together young pharmacists to discuss crucial aspects of proactive healthcare, with a significant focus on the benefits of daily supplementation for sustained well-being.

Keynote speaker and Chief Executive Officer of Primeah Pharmacy, Bunmi Olugbeja, delivered an insightful presentation emphasising the critical role of daily supplementation in addressing nutrient deficiencies prevalent in modern society. Olugbeja highlighted how contemporary dietary habits, the impact of medications, and food processing methods can deplete essential vitamins and minerals, creating nutritional gaps that can impact long-term health.

“With the exception of Vitamin D, all micronutrients must be obtained from external sources,” stated Pharm. Olugbeja. “However, factors such as soil depletion, excessive cooking, and medication use often prevent individuals from obtaining the necessary nutrients for optimal health. It is crucial for healthcare providers and patients to recognize the potential for drug-induced nutrient depletion and consider dietary adjustments or supplementation as a vital part of comprehensive treatment plans.”

During the event, Assistant Area Sales Manager at CHI Pharma, Joy Ndionuka, presented Supramult, a premium dietary supplement from CHI Pharma, as a key solution for bridging these nutritional gaps. She detailed how Supramult, a comprehensive multivitamin and multimineral formula, is meticulously crafted to support overall health and well-being.

“Supramult is packed with essential vitamins and minerals, including Vitamins A, C, D, E, and Zinc, which are vital for boosting the immune system. It also supports bone and teeth health, enhances energy levels, improves cognitive function, reduces stress and anxiety, and promotes healthy skin, hair, and nails. Its rich antioxidant content also helps protect the body against free radical damage,” Ndionuka explained.

The Lagos Coordinator of PSN-YPG, Stephanie Obibi, commended CHI Pharma for its ongoing contributions to the pharmaceutical industry and for ensuring access to essential multivitamins and food supplements.