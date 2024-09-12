Emirates Hosts Travel Agents Ahead of Flight Resumption to Nigeria

Chinedu Eze





Middle East mega carrier, Emirates Airlines has hosted key travel agent stakeholders in a workshop to showcase its latest products and services, as it prepares to resume flight service to Nigeria.

The airline used the workshop to also provide destination update on Dubai, as it gears up to restart operations on October 1, 2024.

THISDAY learnt that with key travel agents in attendance, the workshop demonstrated the importance of Nigeria on the airline’s vast global network.

Through interactive sessions, Emirates familiarised attendees with the products and services that will be available on the soon-to-resume flight to/from Lagos, empowering them to provide even better services to their customers.

The airline also highlighted its full-service offerings including gourmet and regionally-inspired dining, the award-winning in-flight entertainment system, ice, and the exceptional hospitality from its multinational Cabin Crew.

Emirates Holidays, the airline’s tour operator arm exhibited the curated holiday packages both to Dubai and other in-demand destinations such as the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia and South Africa, in preparation to serve the expectedly travel demand from Nigeria.

Attendees also heard from key stakeholders representing Destination Dubai, to provide a macro view at what travellers can expect when travelling to and through the UAE.

Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) representatives offered a closer look at the abundance of tourism and trade opportunities in Dubai; the Dubai Stopover Experience team highlighted some of the must-see attractions; the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) outlined the city as a leading medical tourism destination; and Dubai Visa Processing Centres provided a closer look at how to apply for UAE visas, both for tourists and those transiting the city.

The information-packed sessions at the Emirates Airline Travel Agency Workshop, the company said, demonstrates the airline’s commitment to reinstating seamless and premium travel between Nigeria, the UAE and beyond, powered by Emirates.

The Emirates Country Manager for Nigeria, Paulos Legesse, said: “Our travel agency partners are core to our success and we have built strong and prosperous relationships over the years, driving greater tourism and travel links between Nigeria, the UAE and beyond.

“ As we prepare to restart operations to Lagos, this workshop was essential not just to showcase our world-class product and service to these important partners, but also to hear from the wider industry on the latest services that will suit customer demand, enabling us to better tailor our offering in Nigeria.

“ We have exciting plans and can’t wait to add our industry-leading products and services to the Nigerian market from 1 October.”

In addition to preparing travel agents for the airline’s return, Emirates has reinstated previous tier status levels for Skywards members to ensure continuation of earned benefits and recognition.

Skywards, Emirates award-winning loyalty programme, offers four tiers of membership – Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum – with each tier enabling exclusive privileges, including: complimentary seat selection, priority check-in and boarding, excess baggage allowance, lounge access, and complimentary Wi-Fi internet on-board.