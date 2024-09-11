Olu of Warri Charges Subjects to Build Communities

Sylvester Idowu in Warri





His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri, has charged his subjects to begin development of their villages by “returning to and rebuilding” the riverine areas.

The monarch also declared that henceforth to become chiefs, elected government officials and community leaders, individuals are to own “homes” in their communities.

The traditional ruler in a statement made available to newsmen in Warri, Delta State, on Monday, noted that the Itsekiri nation had found favour with the current Delta State Government with the recent inspection of the Trans-Warri Road by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and an assurance that it will be completed in two years.

Describing the development as a “symbolic victory” as it (the bridge) will connect the people to their ancestral home, the monarch said “this isn’t just meant to make transportation to and from Ode-Itsekiri easy, it’s also a clarion call to signify the return of Itsekiri to its roots, and to the things that made us great in the first place.

His words: “It is also a symbolic directive, for our people to start returning back to their various homes, especially in the riverine areas. First of all, we cannot keep living in the trauma of the aftermath of the crisis that drove our people out of their various villages all over the riverine.”

The monarch urged all Itsekiri sons and daughters to be “united” and determined to achieve the goal as neither “government,” nor “neighbours who are encroaching” their lands would develop the place for them.

Atuwatse III said he would take the lead by rebuilding “the Ejo Hall in Bateren. After that is done, the land given to Atúwàtse II in Ajudaibo, will be developed, marking his presence in Benin River and Escravos River areas, respectively.”

He further directed that burial and temotsi (marriage) rites be conducted in the villages, unless cases where the deceased gave otherwise instructions for his or her funeral.

Encouraging his subjects to be proud of their villages, he pointed out that such activities would bring life to the hinterlands.

The traditional ruler re-emphasised his position on discrimination against persons of women’s lineage, stating “we will not tolerate discrimination against people because they are of a woman’s lineage.

“Not only are they welcome to bring development, they are welcome to serve in elders councils and other administrative structures at the community level. We cannot afford to be discriminating against ourselves any longer. We need each other.”