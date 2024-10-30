Olu of Warri Disbands INYC Leadership Over Failure to Adopt New Constitution





Sylvester Idowu in Warri



The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has disbanded the executive of Itsekiri National Youths Council (INYC).

The monarch announced the dissolution on Monday night during a meeting he summoned to stop the lingering crisis facing the Itsekiri youths’ body.



Itsekiri Youths Assembly had been bogged down with succession processes following failure to adopt a new constitution and conduct election to elect new executives at the National and chapter levels.



Olu of Warri expressed disgust that the process of having executive position in the INYC for about 30 years has been by selection of persons loyal to certain leaders.



The Warri Monarch, at the well-attended Itsekiri Youths Assembly, also declared that nobody above age 40 should be operating as youth in Warri Kingdom.



He immediately appointed Presidents of National Association of Itsekiri Graduates (NAIG) and National Association of Itsekiri Students (NAIS) as the core of a committee to draft new constitution for INYC.



The committee, according to the monarch, will have Chiefs Omolubi Newuwumi and Wilson Olley as working advisers.



According to the Warri Monarch, the constitution drafting committee, which is likely to have more members, has up till January 2025 to conclude its assignment for a new executive council of INYC to be elected.