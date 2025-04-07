FG: 75,000 of 3.2m Electricity Meters for Delivery in April, 200,000 Units in May

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The federal government said yesterday that Nigeria is set to receive the first batch of over 3.2 million electricity meters procured to bridge the over 7 million units metering gap in the country.

A statement by Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser on Strategic Communications and Media Relations to the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, said 75,000 meters under the International Competitive Bid 1 are expected by April 2025, followed by the second batch of 200,000 meters in May 2025.

“While challenges persist, the facts tell a more balanced story – one of sustained effort, financial commitment, and structured implementation plans by the Federal Government of Nigeria to close the metering gap”, according to Tunji.

“Despite claims of stagnation, metering installations have been progressing steadily. As of December 2024, a total of 5,502,460 customers had been metered, representing about 55 per cent of the 10,114,060 active electricity customers in Nigeria.

“In 2024 alone, 572,050 meters were installed. While the government acknowledges the existing metering gap, it is actively working to close it as quickly as possible. However, the fact remains that a sizable portion of active electricity users already have meters, countering the exaggerated portrayal of an industry in crisis,” Adelabu stated.

According to the statement, though installation rates have varied over the years, the sector has maintained a yearly average of about 668,000 meters installation annually.

Additionally, Adelabu stated that structured financing and government-backed initiatives are expected to accelerate deployment beyond the current pace, ensuring that the metering gap is addressed efficiently.

“To bridge this gap, the government has put in place key initiatives aimed at significantly improving metering across the country. The Distribution Sector Recovery Programme (DISREP) is set to deliver 3,205,101 meters by 2026.

“This will be achieved through different procurement models, including 1,437,501 meters through International Competitive Bid 1 (ICB1), 217,600 meters through National Competitive Bid (NCB), and 1,550,000 meters through International Competitive Bid 2 (ICB2).

“As part of this plan, the first batch of 75,000 meters under ICB1 is expected by April 2025, followed by the second batch of 200,000 meters in May 2025.

“In addition to the DISREP, the N700 billion Presidential Metering Initiative (PMI) is another key intervention designed to accelerate metering. The initiative, which has already secured N700 billion from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), is structured to ensure large-scale meter procurement and deployment,” the minister added.

According to him, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) has been established to oversee the implementation of the initiative, with the government setting a target of deploying 2 million meters annually for five years, with the tender for the first batch of 2 million meters expected to be released by the third quarter of 2025.

These structured interventions, the minister explained, provide a clear roadmap for addressing the metering gap in an effective and sustainable manner.

The statement reveals further that while the metering gap remains a concern, the notion that it will take over a decade to resolve is misleading.

“With the ongoing DISREP and PMI initiatives, Nigeria’s metering landscape is set to experience significant improvement before the end of the year. The focus should be on the execution of these well-structured plans rather than a blanket critique that overlooks the real progress being made,” the minister added.