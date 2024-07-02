Olu of Warri Reaffirms Agbeyi as Leader of OML 150 Communities

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has reaffirmed Dr. Monday Agbeyi as the Chairman of OML 150 Consultative Communities Forum in the Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, with a directive that Agbeyi should oversee the affairs of the field until the expiration of his tenure.

At a stakeholders’ meeting, which had in attendance hundreds of elders, leaders, women, youths from the nine OML 150 communities of Ifiekporo, Uwakeno, Omadino, Ewekeara, Ajaosolo, Obodo, Jaluwa, Efueye and Okogbo, the monarch warned against any untoward action that could threaten the peace and development of Iwereland.

According to Ogiame Atuwatse, who commended the Agbeyi-led leadership of the OML 150 Communities Consultative Forum for its commitment to the development of the oil-producing communities, advised it to build other leaders who will take over from it when its tenure

expires.

On the OML 150 Host Communities Development Trust of the PIA, Ogiame Atuwatse advised Agbeyi and other members of the Trust to ensure that the three per cent opex was well applied to develop the mandate areas.

Commenting, Agbeyi commended the Olu for engaging progressive partners at home and abroad in order to bring prosperity and development in Iwereland, even as he promised not to betray the trust reposed in him. He promised to complement the Olu’s developmental efforts in the oil producing communities.

Meanwhile, Pastor Christopher Mawe, one of the community stakeholders, who spoke after the meeting, commended the monarch for his fatherly role in engendering peace in Iwereland and for mandating the Agbeyi-led exco to continue in its development strides in the oil-producing communities. He further advised impostors to desist from untoward action that could threaten the peace of the communities.

In the same vein, another leader, Mr. Oritseweyinmi Aginejuone, advised everyone to cooperate with the Agbeyi-led Exco in engendering peace and development in the OML 150 communities.