FG Approves N80bn for Infrastructure Upgrades in Unity Schools, Announces Key Educational Reforms 

Funmi Ogundare

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N80 billion for infrastructure upgrades across Unity Schools in 2025.

This include N40 billion for rehabilitation, N20 billion for security, fencing, and access control, as well as N20 billion for solar energy installation.

The Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, disclosed this to journalists after he delivered the 2025 convocation lecture of Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo, titled, ‘Patriotism, Citizenship and National Ownership: The Imperative of Collective Responsibility for Nigeria’s Future’.

He reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to comprehensive educational reform and national development under President Bola Tinubu’s leadership.

“This is unprecedented. No administration in our history has committed this much to our Unity Schools,” he stated.

Speaking on key initiatives, Alausa outlined several ongoing and future projects aimed at revitalising Nigeria’s education sector and creating economic opportunities, especially for the youth.

He noted that the Ministry of Education is launching a youth venture capital grant programme of up to N10 million for student entrepreneurs and an additional single-digit interest loans through the Bank of Industry (BoI).

“This is a government focused on creating opportunities for young Nigerians,” the minister stated.

Since assuming office, the administration has established 21 new universities.

However, Alausa acknowledged the funding and infrastructure gaps, saying that the government is conducting a needs assessment, committing N70 billion from TETFund to upgrade 18 medical schools, constructing six simulation labs for health training institutions at a cost of N40 billion, as well as planning to realign tertiary education with labour market needs.

Addressing the issue of brain drain, he highlighted efforts to double the enrollment in medical and nursing programmes, with admissions rising from 28,000 to nearly 100,000 annually.

“We are working to produce more professionals in medicine, nursing, pharmacy, and other key areas to meet both local and global demand,” he said.

“We’re no longer dying in the midst of plenty. We’re increasing capacity and aligning education with national needs,” he stressed.

The minister also criticised the overreliance on PTA teachers, some of whom have served for over two decades under poor conditions.

“Government is taking steps to regularise qualified PTA teachers into the civil service and prevent unqualified hires moving forward,” Alausa said.

He denied rumours of a proposed 40 per cent PTA fee increase, asserting that such decisions are not within PTA mandates.