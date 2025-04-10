2026: Osun  West  PDP Endorses Adeleke for Second Term

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A gathering of party executives, leaders and elders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun West senatorial district yesterday endorsed Governor Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2026 governorship election.

At the Osun West zonal meeting hosted by the Senator representing Osun West, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, the party leaders reviewed the performance of the governor and concluded that he has represented the party exceptionally well and made the party and the state proud in term of governance, declaring that Governor Adeleke more than deserves to flag the banner of the party for the 2026 race.

The Chairman of the party for Iwo Local Government, Hon Alidu Adeoye, moved the motion for the endorsement of Governor Adeleke for the governorship ticket ahead of the 2026 election on behalf of local government elected officials of the party.

In his grand motion justifying the endorsement for second term, Adeoye recalled the many landmark achievements of Mr Governor within a space of two years and concluded that as a performing sitting governor, the ticket should be automatic for the incumbent.

The motion seconded by, the State Legal Adviser of the party, Ebenezer Bolarinwa, was co- seconded by all the groups present namely Hon Sunday Oroniyi for commissioners; Hon Odelade for special advisers; Mrs Atinuke Oyawoye for women groups; former Secretary to the State Government , Alhaji Fatai Akinbade for the elders; and Hon Mudashiru Lukman for the House of Representatives members.

Accepting the nomination and the endorsement on behalf of Governor Adeleke, the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Hon Kazeem Akinleye thanked the party elders and the executives for the endorsement and the confidence reposed in Mr Governor to stand as the party’s candidate for the 2026 poll.

Hon Akinleye pledged the sustained support of the governor for good governance and the five point agenda, all within the framework of the PDP’s manifestoes, assuring party members that the Governor will deliver more than his first tenure when re-elected in 2026.

“Mr Governor is elated by this endorsement and he humbly accepts it as a further called for him to serve the good people of Osun state. The Governor will build on his present successes to provide good leadership for Osun state till 2039”, the Chief of Staff posited.

Speaking, the host, Senator Akogun Lere Oyewumi, who said the governor is a symbol of performance and good governance, noted the 2026 contest is a race between good and evil, declaring that Senator Adeleke represents the good and the best for Osun state from now till 2030.

“This endorsement is a confirmation of the popularity, acceptance and support of Mr Governor from his home zone of Osun West. We thank Osun people for supporting our Governor in 2022. We are here telling the state that we are re-presenting our son, our leader, Ademola Adeleke for second term in July 2026”, the senator declared.

Also speaking, the representative of the elders, Alhaji Akinbade said Governor Adeleke has discharged his responsibilities maturely, responsibly and rewardingly for the people of Osun state in last two years plus and therefore deserved a second term opportunity.

According to Akinbade, Governor Adeleke has rebranded and popularised the PDP as a party of achievements and progress, submitting that continuity of PDP government under Governor Adeleke is in the best interest of the state.

