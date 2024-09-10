New NDPHC Boss, Adighije, Visits NERC, Says Firm to Embark on Debt Recovery Drive

•Declares company has largest generation capacity in power sector

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The new Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), Jennifer Adighije, yesterday visited the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), in what she described as a bid to foster a harmonious working relationship with the body.

Speaking at the event, Adighije who was at NERC in Abuja, along with the management team, highlighted the plan of the power company under her leadership to ensure that debts owed the organisation were recovered.

During her maiden visit since her appointment by President Bola Tinubu, she told the NERC Chairman, Sanusi Garba, that the NDPHC has a team of forward-thinkers that was set to deploy all its energies to ensure that the NDPHC under the leadership of Vice President Kashim Shettima delivers on its mandate.

“And so we look forward to having and fostering a harmonious working relationship with the NERC. This is the first official working visit that we’ll be embarking on as a new management.

“And therefore, that demonstrates the priority and importance that we place on this relationship with the NERC, particularly for the role that you play in growing and fostering the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

“As a new management, this is to familiarise and to have a handshake with the NERC. We’re a young team, very dynamic, forward thinkers, ready to deploy all our energy and expertise to push new frontiers in line with the guidelines and the directives of the NERC,” she stated.

With the deep knowledge of the industry, the NDPHC boss stated that the NERC leaderships was in a good position to be able to work with the company to ensure that the Nigerian people are better served.

“You have a deep understanding, not only do you understand, you have a deep understanding of the peculiarity and the prevalence of issues within the NDPHC and in the industry at large.

“You do know that we have the largest generational capacity in the industry, but we’re made to bear some of the greatest burden in the industry, which has given our shareholders costs to worry.

“On Thursday last week, we held our inaugural board meeting, which was chaired by our chairman, His Excellency, the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shetima. Our rising debt exposure, amongst other issues, were very key subjects of discussion.

“This compelled the chairman to give us a directive to begin to pursue debt recovery, amongst other issues, very aggressively, and report back on the progress made within two weeks. We do know that the success of our exercise, and generally the existence of the company, is subject to how we can cooperate and partner with the NERC.

“Therefore we appeal to you to use your kind office to expedite your internal processes to ensure that we deliver positive results back to the chairman of the board,” Adighije added.

She also requested that a technical working committee could be set up to start to look at the issues that would come up with expedite the company’s reconciliations as soon as possible.

On his part, NERC Chairman, Garba, noted that although the NERC will not bend the rules for any of the organisations it regulates, it will support whatever will ensure that government’s investment in the NDPHC is well deployed.

“I want to assure you that the commission will always provide every possible support, without bending the rules to make sure that the significant investment made by the three tiers of government in the NDPHC is actually brought to bear for the benefits of Nigerians.

“We do understand that the challenges are quite significant. There is probably need for more focus on strategic direction for the organisation so that the little you have, it will not spread too thin to a point where you do not deliver on anything,” Garba added.