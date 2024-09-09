Tinubu to Police Graduates: Shun Graft, Serve With Honour, High Professionalism

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.

President Bola Tinubu, has urged the 478 graduates of 6th Regular Course Cadet, RCC, of the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State to shun all forms of corruption in the discharge of their duties.

Tinubu, who made the call on Saturday while commissioning the Cadet Officers at the Academy, also urged them to serve with honour by upholding the highest standards of professionalism.



The president, who was represented by the Vice-President Kashim Shetima also urged the graduants to shun excessive abuse of power in their duty post, saying “You should bear in mind that you are serving our nation.

“As you graduate, you should remember that you are Ambassadors of the Nigerian Police Force serving with passion and respect to fundamental human rights. I urge you to serve with honour, courage and compassion.”



The president promised to continue to support the academy, describing it as one of the best training grounds for police officers in the sub-Saharan region.

He charged the new officers to prioritise the nation’s interests and discharge their constitutional responsibilities with dedication and commitment.

He also appealed to them to remain vigilant and uphold the ideals of the police, focusing on effective service delivery.

Tinubu further stated that his administration remained steadfast to ensure that Police Force continued to be equipped to improve its services in the area of combatting crime and prevention.



“Our administration remains steadfast to ensure that our police force is equipped to ensure crime prevention and fights in order to safeguard our country. We are working to provide vehicles, gadgets and other logistics to the Force to combat crime,” he assured.

Tinubu also stated that his administration was working assiduously toward improvement of the welfare of police personnel, noting that it would ginger them in their duty of protecting the lives and properties of citizens.



In his speech, the Commandant of the Police Academy Wudil, AIG Sadiq Abubakar disclosed that out of the 478 cadets, seven graduated with first-class honours and 128 with upper second-class honour.

They graduated after undergoing five-year rigorous academic and professional trainings he added.

The commandant disclosed that the academy was set to commence degree programmes in criminology, security and education, adding that it was working towards establishment of faculty of engineering.