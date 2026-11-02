Paciencia X Cute Saint: A Shared Vision Of Craftsmanship at Lagos Fashion Week 2026 

Paciencia brings handcrafted artistry to Cute Saint’s ‘MO SA, MO WO’ collection in a collaboration rooted in creativity, craftsmanship and storytelling.

Some of fashion’s most remarkable collaborations begin not with a sketch, but with a conversation. For Paciencia and Cute Saint, it was a series of creative exchanges that brought two distinct design perspectives together on the runway at Lagos Fashion Week 2026.

Presenting his latest collection, ‘MO SA, MO WO’ — ‘I Ran, I Watched,’ Femi Ajose, founder and creative director of Cute Saint, collaborated with Joy Fache James, founder and creative director of Paciencia, to create a series of uniquely handcrafted handbags designed exclusively to complement the collection.

The partnership was the result of numerous artistic meetings between both founders, during which ideas were exchanged, concepts refined and design possibilities explored. Every conversation brought them closer to a shared understanding of how the handbags could become part of the collection’s visual narrative rather than simply accessories accompanying the garments.

For James, whose work at Paciencia centres on the art of handmade bags, the collaboration presented an opportunity to explore craftsmanship through another designer’s creative lens while retaining the individuality that defines her brand.

Working closely with Ajose, she developed handbag designs that reflected the character, mood and artistic direction of ‘MO SA, MO WO.’ The resulting pieces brought their own identity to the runway while remaining in conversation with Cute Saint’s designs.

The collaboration also found a natural connection with this year’s Lagos Fashion Week theme, ‘Crafted.’ Beyond the finished garments and accessories, it drew attention to the creative process itself: the time spent developing ideas, the hands involved in bringing them to life and the thoughtful decisions that give each piece its character.

In an industry often driven by what comes next, Paciencia and Cute Saint chose to celebrate what goes into making something meaningful.

The handbags were not an afterthought. They were part of the collection’s development, shaped through the same creative dialogue that informed the overall runway presentation. This approach allowed both designers to bring their individual strengths into a unified expression of contemporary Nigerian fashion.

For Paciencia, the showcase marked another expression of its commitment to creating handbags that carry more than personal belongings. Each design reflects a dedication to artistry, individuality and the enduring appeal of things made by hand.

At its heart, the collaboration between Ajose and James was a meeting of creative minds, built on mutual respect for design and the understanding that fashion becomes richer when different forms of craftsmanship come together.

On October 29, as Cute Saint’s ‘MO SA, MO WO’ collection took to the Lagos Fashion Week runway, Paciencia’s handcrafted pieces became part of that story, demonstrating how a handbag can contribute to the language, emotion and identity of a collection.

Two designers. Two creative perspectives. One shared commitment to the art of making.

And in a season dedicated to all things ‘Crafted,’ that shared commitment was a story worth telling.

Founded by Joy Fache James, Paciencia is a fashion accessories brand specialising in uniquely handcrafted handbags. Rooted in creativity, craftsmanship and individuality, the brand approaches every design as an opportunity to bring artistry and function together, creating pieces with distinctive character and timeless appeal.

Founded by Femi Ajose, Cute Saint is a Nigerian fashion label known for its expressive design language and artistic approach to contemporary fashion. Through distinctive collections and thoughtful storytelling, the brand continues to explore fashion as a medium for creativity and personal expression.