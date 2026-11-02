Former Kwara APC Guber Aspirant Doles out N4bn Empowerment Package to Support Residents, Tinubu’s Re-election Bid

A leading former governorship aspirant of All Progressives Congress(APC) in Kwara State, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki, at the weekend in Ilorin doled out over N4billion empowerment package to support the residents of the state ahead of 2027 general elections.

Seriki, a founder and Managing Director of Kursi Investments Limited, Abuja said that, “the empowerment programme is also meant to ensure the re-election of President Ahmned Bola Tinubu and vice president, Kashim Shettima in 2027 elections in Kwara State”.

Seriki disclosed this in Ilorin while unveiling the empowerment package titled, “Yahaya Seriki Empowerment and Enterprise Colloquium” held in Ilorin, the state capital.

The package comprises N1bn in cash and about N3.2bn worth of equipment and other items, including 150 vehicles, modern sewing machines and others.

He said that, the empowerment package was designed to help beneficiaries improve their livelihoods and achieve economic independence.

He said the programme was motivated by his desire to give back to society and create opportunities for people to make progress through different means of livelihood.

“The purpose of this empowerment is to help people progress in their own way. All I am doing is giving back to the society that brought me this far,” he said.

“When God blesses you and you have enough, failing to make other people smile means you are poor in spirit. Making other people happy is something I strongly believe in and enjoy doing.”

He said he believed that individuals who had attained financial success should use their resources to improve the lives of others and provide opportunities for those who needed support.

On the 2027 elections, the APC guber aspirant declared his support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, describing the President’s policies as necessary for Nigeria’s development.

“This empowerment programme is in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. I believe we have never had it this good in the history of Nigeria.

“We have a President who believes in building a better country and changing the narrative for the better,” he said.

Seriki urged Nigerians, particularly young people, to support Tinubu’s second-term ambition, insisting that the country should rally behind the President.

Also speaking at the event, the senator representing Kwara Central senatorial district at the Upper House and now the PDP senatorial candidate for 2027, Senator Saliu Mustapha lauded the humanitarian gestures of Ambassador Seriki for the teeming masses of the state.

He said, “My brother, Ambassador Yahaya Seriki-Gambari, today demonstrated yet again his remarkable commitment to humanity through a one-of-its-kind empowerment programme, during which he distributed vehicles, tools and equipment for artisans, and other valuable items worth billions of naira.

“This is certainly not his first intervention of this magnitude, and I sincerely hope and pray that it will not be his last.

“For me, this is particularly heartwarming because it reflects a philosophy of service that I have consistently believed in and practised over the years, first through the Saliu Mustapha Foundation and now under the auspices of my office as the Senator representing the Kwara Central Senatorial District.

“Time and again, I have challenged my principal rival in the forthcoming senatorial election to point to just one tangible, enduring contribution he made to infrastructure or human capital development before assuming public office.

“Something verifiable, something impactful, something that has stood the test of time. Till today, neither he nor his supporters have provided a convincing answer to that challenge.

“And therein lies the fundamental difference between those who have invested their personal resources, time and energy in uplifting people and communities long before seeking public office, and those whose claim to public relevance began only after political power was handed to them on a platter.

“More often than not, the difference in these backgrounds becomes even more evident in the quality of leadership and the outcomes they deliver while in office.

“Once again, I heartily congratulate my brother, Ambassador Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki-Gambari, on this remarkable milestone of generosity and service to humanity”.

Senator Mustapha added, “To all the beneficiaries, there is a clear thin line between luck and opportunity. I urge you to make the most of these opportunities, put the items received to productive use, improve your livelihoods, and contribute meaningfully to the development of our society”.

A Human Rights activist, Mr.. Deji Adeyanju in his remarks urged young Nigerians to embrace discipline, patience and delayed gratification, stressing that financial assistance should be used responsibly.

He warned that spending money meant for business development on expensive phones and other luxury items could undermine beneficiaries’ financial future.

Nigerian fashion designer and founder of Vodi Group, Seyi Vodi, in his remarks at the event said that, providing vocational tools and equipment was a more sustainable form of empowerment than distributing cash without proper assessment of beneficiaries.

“The best form of grant is empowerment through skill acquisition tools. You don’t just give people grants or empowerment without first doing due diligence. You don’t pluck money from a tree. Money doesn’t come easily,” he said.

Recounting his entrepreneurial journey, Vodi said his first monthly allowance as a National Youth Service Corps member was N3,600, which he used to start a small trading business.

He recalled travelling to Aba market to purchase boxers, which he resold to fellow corps members at a profit, adding that the experience taught him to identify business opportunities and reinvest available resources.

The fashion designer said it took him more than 26 years of hard work, discipline and gradual business expansion to attain his current level of success.

“For my business, we grew step by step. It took me almost 26 years and more to get here,” he said.

Vodi urged beneficiaries to invest empowerment funds and equipment in productive ventures rather than spending them on luxury items, warning that poor financial decisions could undermine their prospects of building sustainable businesses.

“You have to be prudent. You need money to scale up your business. A beneficiary who receives an industrial machine can multiply it in the coming years if they are prudent,” he said.

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe also described the empowerment initiative as an opportunity to support the progress and development of Kwara State, expressing confidence in the capacity of such interventions to improve people’s livelihoods.