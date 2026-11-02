ESDIAC Launches Mobile Platform, Offers Lower International Call Rates

Oghenevwede Ohwovoriole in Abuja

A technology service provider ESDIAC has launched a mobile platform to give Nigerians lower call rates and connectivity both in calls and data with the promise of offering the lowest rates in international calls.

The Chief Executive Officer of ESDIAC, Austin Ugbebor speaking at a media engagement on Friday in Abuja, said that the platform will integrates Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) calling, electronic SIM (eSIM), mobile airtime and data top-up services.

Ugbebor said, the platform was designed to easy the financial burden of expensive international calls that Nigerians bore. And yay ESDIAC, was designed to address the challenges of expensive international calls and limited connectivity options, particularly for people travelling abroad.

“ESDIAC is an all-in-one solution, offering international and local calls, eSIM services and data packages through a single platform.

“With our platform, subscribers can make calls to Canada, United Kingdom, US, Germany, Australia for as low as N13.

“ESDIAC’s VoIP technology enables subscribers to call people who do not have the ESDIAC application or an internet connection, and calls can be made directly to regular telephone numbers,” he said.

He said the service also allows users to retain their phone numbers when making calls, making it easier for recipients to identify callers.

The CEO added that the platform provided mobile airtime and data top-ups, while its eSIM service enabled travelers to access connectivity in supported destinations without necessarily purchasing a physical SIM card.

He added that the company was committed to offering affordable services and improving the calling experience by addressing connectivity challenges associated with internet-based communication platforms.

On concerns about tariff stability and consumer protection, Ugbebor said the company has adopted a policy of respecting subscribers’ money by avoiding hidden connectivity charges.

“Subscribers will not be charged additional fees merely for initiating calls, and unused balances will remain available to customers.”

He said subscribers who believed they had been wrongly charged could contact the company’s customer service team for investigation.

“If you are right and there is an error, we promise to refund your money,” he said.

According to him, ESDIAC operated under the regulatory requirements of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the United States.

But however, he noted that changes in telecommunications tariffs could sometimes result from regulatory directives, adding that operators were required to comply with applicable regulations.

Mr Tope Fasua, Special Adviser to the President on Economic Matters, Office of the Vice-President, described the platform as a promising development for Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

Fasua said his experience with an expensive eSIM purchased during an international trip, which failed to provide connectivity across all his destinations, underscored the need for more reliable and affordable services.

He expressed hope that ESDIAC would provide better value to travellers through its services.

Mr Adoga Ibrahim, Government Liaison Officer for ESDIAC, said the company was bringing to Nigeria a fully developed Nigerian-owned product to the telecom market. And commended the NCC for its cooperation and professionalism in granting the company the required operating license recently,while expressing confidence that ESDIAC would deliver quality services to Nigerians.

The company’s Legal Adviser, Mr Aja Nwaani, said the protection of subscribers’ personal information was central to its operations.

“ESDIAC has put measures in place to ensure that subscribers’ information are not improperly accessed, disclosed or used, including when shared with third-party carriers and service providers,” he said.

He said the company was committed to complying with the Nigeria Data Protection Act and applicable regulations, warning against the unlawful sale or misuse of subscribers’ personal information.

Human Resources representative of ESDIAC, Mohammed Sani said the platform was particularly useful to travellers and Nigerians seeking to maintain affordable communication with family members and business associates abroad.