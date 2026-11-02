Army, DSS Arrest Suspected Kidnapper While Collecting N200,000 Ransom in Nasarawa

Troops of the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), have arrested a suspected kidnapper while collecting a N200,000 ransom from a female resident in Nasarawa State.

The suspect, identified as Mukaila Iliyasu, was arrested at Akwaba in Eggon Local Government Area of the state during a joint security operation involving troops of Sector 2, Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, and DSS operatives.

The arrest followed intelligence reports that Iliyasu had allegedly threatened to abduct a woman unless she paid the sum of N200,000.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Stroke, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu Zubairu, confirmed the arrest in a statement.

According to the statement, DSS operatives alerted the military to the alleged threat on October 29, prompting the deployment of a coordinated operation to track down the suspect and prevent the planned abduction.

As part of the operation, a soldier reportedly went undercover and posed as the person assigned to deliver the ransom.

The suspect was subsequently apprehended while collecting the money, with security operatives recovering N200,000 believed to be the ransom demanded from the intended victim.

The military described the operation as a successful intelligence-led intervention that prevented a possible kidnapping and underscored the importance of cooperation among security agencies in tackling criminal activities.

Following his arrest, Iliyasu was handed over to the DSS for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke and General Officer Commanding 5 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Moses Kolo Gara, commended the troops and DSS operatives for their professionalism, courage and effective coordination.

Gara urged security personnel to sustain their collaboration and strengthen intelligence sharing to tackle kidnapping and other security threats across their areas of responsibility.

He also emphasised the need for continued inter-agency cooperation to protect lives, safeguard communities and maintain peace in the region.