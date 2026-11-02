INEC Sensitises Adamawa PWDs Ahead of 2027 Polls

Daji Sani in Yola

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has organized a one-day sensitization programme for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) in Yola ahead of the forthcoming national elections.

The sensitization workshop, held on Monday in Yola, was aimed at educating PWDs on the electoral process and addressing barriers they face during elections.

Speaking at the event, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Adamawa State, Alhaji Nura Mohammad, said the commission is committed to ensuring that no eligible voter is disenfranchised on account of disability.

He said the workshop was designed to educate PWDs on their rights and to prepare them to overcome challenges usually encountered at polling units during elections.

“We are ready to provide accessibility to all people with disabilities to polling units where they are to cast their votes,” the REC said, adding that INEC is aware of various forms of disabilities and has made adequate provisions.

According to him, the commission has educated participants on the need to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) before proceeding to their respective polling units to vote.

He disclosed that INEC has made available Braille ballot guides for voters with visual impairments, as well as magnifying glasses, while Form EC30 PWD with written instructions and posters has been provided for those with hearing impairments.

The REC further noted that the commission is in partnership with Organizations of Persons with Disabilities (OPDs) and Cluster Heads who now serve as a bridge between institutional provisions and community awareness for voters with disabilities.

Speaking to journalists after the workshop, the Chairman of the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Sani Sabo, thanked INEC for considering the plight of PWDs in its preparations for the elections.

Represented by his Vice-Chairman, Mohammad Dalatu, Sabo said the association will take the sensitization to the grassroots to educate its members, adding: “We are happy that INEC has taken us into consideration and we will come out to vote.”