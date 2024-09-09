Oluwafemiayo Caps Team Nigeria’s Outing in Paris with Gold and  New World Record

PARALYMPIC GAMES

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Folashade Oluwafemiayo capped Team Nigeria’s outing at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games which ended yesterday in the French capital with an outstanding world record performance and a gold medal.

Until yesterday, the last day of competition, Team Nigeria had just one gold medal to show with several silver and bronze medals. Another para-powerlifter, Onyinyechi Mark won the earlier gold in the 61kg category.

But Oluwafemiayo who is the world record holder in the +86kg category, was determined not to leave Paris 2024 without improving her record and the precious gold medal.

It was with this at the back of her mind that she kicked off her campaign yesterday. Oluwafemiayo was flawless from her first lift of 157kg, establishing an early lead over China’s Xuemei Deng and Egypt’s Nadia Ali, who lifted 150kg and 141kg, respectively, in their first attempts.

The Nigerian para-powerlifter then went straight to lift 162kg, equaling the Paralympic Games record set by her compatriot a few years ago. Both Deng and Ali lifted 153kg and 145kg, respectively, in their second attempts.

Not done yet, Oluwafemiayo went ahead to broke her previous record of 165kg, to set new Paralympic and world records by lifting 166kg and 167kg, respectively in the Women’s +86kg category.

China’s Deng who could not match the feat of Oluwafemiayo was comfortable, winning the silver medal with a final lift of 155kg, while Egypt’s Ali, unable to lift 154kg in her final attempt, settled for the bronze medal with her second lift of 145kg.

Speaking shortly after Oluwafemiayo won Team Nigeria’s second gold medal, Sports Minister, Senator John Owan Enoh, praised her efforts, describing the gold as “an incredible performance from Oluwafemiayo who takes Nigeria’s overall tally at the Paralympics to seven medals overall.”

Senator Enoh stressed that the Para-powerlifter had delivered and outstanding performance.

“Our very own Folashade Oluwafemiayo has delivered an outstanding performance at the Paralympics. She achieved something no other woman has done in powerlifting at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

“Folashade not only set a Paralympic record by lifting 167kg, but she also set an elite World Record.

“As Team Captain for Team Nigeria’s contingent at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, Folashade has demonstrated great skill, determination, and an excellent spirit,” stressed the minister.

He therefore urged Nigerians to help celebrate this uncommon sportswoman;.

“Let’s come together to congratulate and celebrate our champion for bringing pride to herself and our great nation, Nigeria,” concludes the minister.

Team Nigeria finished the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals.

TEAM NIGERIA AT PARIS PARALYMPIC

EVENT. GOLD. SILVER. BRONZE.

Athletics. – 1. –

Badminton. – – 1

Powerlifting. 2. 2. –

Table Tennis. – – 1

TOTAL. 2. 3. 2