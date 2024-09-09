FG to Establish Air Quality Monitoring Stations Across the Country

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has expressed its readiness to establish air quality monitoring stations across the country to generate reliable database for sound policy making aimed at ensuring clean air.

It said will also will ensure viable environmental management by deploying mobile App that would give realtime Air Quality Index for every major city in Nigeria.

Speaking at the weekend during commemoration of this year’s International Day of Clean Air for Blues Skies, themed “Invest in Clean Air Now Join the National Campaign #BreatheEasyNigeria” held in Abuja, the Minister of State for Environment, Dr. Iziaq Salako, stated also noted the agenda for the day is to reduce all forms of air pollutants to 50% globally by 2030.



The minister stated: “If we fail to take action and reverse the current high level of air pollution in our country and in the world, the repercussions for public health, our economy, the environment and our survival is far reaching.

“According to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), air pollution is estimated to cost the global economy 8.1 trillion USD per year equivalent to 6.1% of the global GDP due to increased healthcare cost.”



He disclosed that the Ministry of Environment is actively engaging stakeholders in the development of the National Policy on Air Quality Management as well as a Youth-led National Clean Air Programme which will work with celebrities and high network individuals as Clean Air Ambassadors.

He disclosed that The National Clean Air Campaign #BreatheEasyNigeria is expected to be launched soon

While noting that the day is aimed at raising awareness at all levels on the importance of clean air for human and environmental health, productivity and economic growth, Salako said: “Globally, there is a growing concern about air pollution and the threat poor air poses to our existence with air pollution now regarded as the world’s single largest environmental health risk. It is estimated that 99% of the world’s population is breathing polluted air with dire consequences for everything we hold dear.”



He said the challenges of air quality management are common to every part of the country with activities of humans being the main driver.

Salako said in order to address the challenges, we need everybody well informed and onboard taking actions to improve our air quality. We count on you our ally in the media to inform Nigerians, create awareness and take the message home that our lungs deserve clean air.

He added that in the words of a popular evolutionary biologist and environmentalist, Guy McPherson; “you can’t count your money, while holding your breath.”

He revealed that the Nigerian government is working to establish a national framework to guide states that are setting up vehicular and generator Emissions Testing Centres in line with minimum standards developed by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON).



He said: “We have commenced a pilot scheme for Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC) Industrial Emission Monitoring Scheme (I.E.M.S) as a vital initiative designed to enhance the capacity to manage and mitigate industrial pollution across the country effectively. In the coming days, we plan to commence a national roll out of the QA/QC IEMS.”

He however noted: “Nigeria, as a country is faced with significant air pollution challenges and was ranked the 3rd most polluted country in Africa by the 2021 world air quality report. In 2023, the average PM2.5 concentration in Nigeria was 4.8 times of the World Health Organisation annual air quality guideline value.

“Like most parts of the world, vehicular emission is the greatest contributor to air pollution, with the situation complicated in our country by the many old, second hand, third hand, in fact several hand automobiles plying our roads. Other sources include industrial activities, illegal refining, gas flaring, burning of refuse, household cooking and power generation.”

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mr. Ibrahim Kambari, represented by the Director Human Resource Management in the Ministry, Mrs. Mariya Rufai, said there is need for more awareness to be created in the society especially for the elderly, women and children who are more vulnerable to air pollution.

He said that air pollution is hazardous to the society because it brings a lot of problems to the human beings and well-being of the society at large.

He noted that the meeting is to help deliberate and find a lasting solution to the environmental challenges bedeviling the country.

He said: As you are aware clean Air is very important all over the world because it’s a great enabler for good health, healthy environment, enhanced productivity and a vibrant economy.”

“I think we should embark on more and a wider sensitisation or enlightenment campaigns towards educating our people on the dangers and the effect of consequences of air pollution in our society, all these chemicals pollution, soil and water contamination we have in our society are the causes of all this air pollution and as long we don’t take measures to prevent these issues occuring in our society we will never have it funny. I think this forum is a good one to help us deliberate on the solutions to our air pollution that is bedeviling our society at large.”

Registrar, Environmental Health Council of Nigeria, ECHON, Dr. Yakubu Mohammed Baba said all agency and department under the Ministry must work together to address these challenges, while also recognizes the vital importance of clean air to human health and the environment.

He said: “Today’s event is also very apt because it will help our community, stimulate our economy and increase the public health and well-being of our future generation. Let us all work together across all sectors to support the initiatives so that the issue of our air remains clean and also equitable one.”

The International Day of Clean Air for Blues Skies, is a day set aside by the United Nations General Assembly to “strengthen international cooperation in improving air quality and reducing air pollution” since 2020.