  • Monday, 9th September, 2024

FG Arrests NLC President, Joe Ajaero

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja 

The Federal Government Monday arrested the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Joe Ajaero.

A source told THISDAY that operatives from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) carried out the arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport just as Ajaero was about boarding a flight to the United Kingdom for a Trade Union Congress (TUC) conference.

Although the reasons for the arrest of the NLC President remain unclear as at the time of filing this report, but the Nigerian Police Force had summoned him and General Secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, for interrogation to appear before its investigative panel on September 5 

In a letter of invitation sighted by THISDAY, the two labour leaders were summoned to appear before the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department, Abuja.

The letter signed on behalf of the Deputy Inspector General, Force Intelligence Department by the Commissioner of Police Ibitoye Rufus Alajide, dated August 28, 2024 and addressed to Ajaero read: “In furtherance to the investigation on alleged criminal intimidation, conducts likely to cause breach of public peace and malicious damage to properties in which you featured. 

“You are requested to come with Mr. Emmanuel Ugboaja for an interview with the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Force Intelligence Department (FID) through the undersigned, at SPO Room, Second Floor at the FID Complex, Shehu Shagari Way, Opposite Force Headquarters, Area 11, on Thursday, September 5, 2024 at 11 am.”

