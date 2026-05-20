Oden Ewa Emerges C’River Central Senatorial District Candidate

Sunday Okobi

Oden Ewa has emerged the winner in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Cross River Central senatorial district primary election, thereby securing the party’s ticket ahead of the 2027 general election.

The result was declared by the Returning Officer, Eyo Nsa Ekpo, after the collation exercise at the Ikom Local Government Area Council Hall. Ewa scored 32, 426 votes while his closet rival, Mary Ekpere, scored 991, and Eteng Jones scored 726 votes.

Ewa, the immediate-past state Commissioner for Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs under Governor Bassey Edet Otu, expressed appreciation to the party leaders, delegates, members, and his followers, noting that the resounding victory is a testimony to the hard work and contributions to the development of his district, state, and people over the years.

He also commended Governor Otu for the level playing field and environment he provided, as well as for the stability, peace, and progress that the State has enjoyed since his regime came on board.

The former commissioner also expressed appreciation to Otu for granting him the opportunity and privilege not only to serve in his government for about three years but also to contest the primary as a first timer.

He equally applauded the peaceful and orderly conduct of the primary exercise, saying it is a plus for democracy as it speaks volumes about what to expect in the general elections of 2027.

Ewa charged his followers and supporters not to take the overwhelming victory for granted, stressing that it is a call for further work as the greatest task, which is winning the election, lies ahead.

He also extended the olive branch and a hand of fellowship to his fellow contestants, urging them to close ranks and work with him to secure victory for the party.

According to him, ‘‘My victory is a victory for everyone, a collective victory and not an individual.

‘‘It is a call for all of us to close ranks and work together in ensuring that this resounding success is recorded at the 2027 general elections because the task of keeping our party, APC, in power, is a greater task that we must all work together to achieve.’’

Ewa pledged his commitment to the party, members, and supporters, disclosing that the trust reposed in him is historic and greater than anything else.

Assuring them that he would not betray the mandate, he charged the people to continue to promote peace, unity, and harmony within the ranks and files of the party and the state.