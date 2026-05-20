Chief of Air Staff Charges Commanders on Operational Effectiveness

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, has charged branch chiefs, air officers commanding, directors, and air component commanders across various operational theatres in the country to intensify pressure on insurgents and other criminal elements in order to enhance operational effectiveness.

Air Marshal Aneke gave the charge during an operational briefing with commanders in Abuja, where he emphasised the importance of sustaining aggressive operations against hostile groups threatening national security.

He also stressed the need for continuous evaluation and reassessment of operational strategies and procedures, noting that every mission must deliver a decisive impact against criminal elements while ensuring the protection of civilian lives through precision, discipline, and professionalism.

The CAS emphasised striking hostile targets while maintaining precision to protect civilian lives. He stressed the necessity of synchronising intelligence-led air, land, and maritime operations, adding that The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will continue to enhance cooperation with sister services and other security agencies to achieve unified mission success.

He urged frontline personnel to “fly smarter and strike harder” to stay ahead of the enemy’s next line of action, ultimately neutralizing threats and denying them freedom of movement.