WHO Intensifies Support to DRC’s Ebola Outbreak Response

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is intensifying efforts and supporting the Democratic Republic of Congo’s government to contain the outbreak of Ebola in the country’s north-eastern Ituri Province.

The UN health agency, in a statement on Tuesday stated that more than 35 experts and first responders from WHO and the Ministry of Health had been deployed to the field.

According to WHO, it has rapidly established and scaled up critical measures to control and halt the spread of the disease.

Following the declaration of the outbreak on May 15, 2026, WHO acted rapidly, delivering 11.5 tonnes of vital medical supplies and equipment within 72 hours.

The supplies were despatched rom facilities in Kinshasa and from its Regional Emergency Hubs in Dakar and Nairobi.

It said additional teams were being deployed as the response intensified to reinforce key measures, including disease surveillance for early detection.

Others are clinical care; infection prevention and control; and engaging communities to ensure public health measures are observed.

Collaboration with partner organisations and the private sector has been crucial in the timely delivery of the emergency supplies, it said.

“The United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has provided essential airlift support for transporting supplies from Nairobi and facilitated ground access to enhance operational effectiveness.

“The collaboration with MONUSCO has been pivotal in ensuring a swift response.

“Their ability to provide airlift support significantly enhances our logistics capabilities, allowing us to respond to the needs of the community effectively,” Adama Thiam, Head of Regional Emergency Operations and Logistics at WHO Africa,” it said.

The statement said negotiations with Ethiopian Airlines enabled reprioritisation of their flights to ensure urgent delivery of cargo, demonstrating the commitment of partners to assist during the exercise.

The supplied materials, it said, included personal protective equipment, medical kits, tents, and water, sanitation and hygiene items—all crucial for preventing infection and managing cases effectively.

“Additional supplies are already in transit from Kinshasa and will reach Ituri in the coming days to bolster response operations, save lives, protect frontline responders and help end the outbreak.

“The outbreak is unfolding against a complex epidemiological, humanitarian and security backdrop characterized insecurity, highly mobile populations, including cross-border and trade such as mining, as well as the presence of large refugee communities.

“The WHO Director-General, Tedros Ghebreyesus has determined that the outbreak, caused by Ebola Bundibugyo virus, constitutes a Public Health Emergency of International Concern, requiring international coordination and cooperation for the response,” it added.

It noted that, unlike Ebola virus disease, no licensed vaccine or specific treatment exists for Bundibugyo virus disease.

“Research and development initiatives are being mobilised to identify and advance potential medical countermeasures.

“Response strategies will rely heavily on comprehensive public health measures, including supportive care, early case detection, stringent infection prevention and control protocols, rigorous contact tracing, safe burial practices, and deep community engagement,” the statement said.

WHO further said that the outbreak of the disease was the Democratic Republic of the Congo’s 17th since the virus was first identified in 1976.

The previous one was an outbreak of Ebola virus disease that ended in December 2025, it added. (NAN)