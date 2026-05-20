Keyamo Commends Peaceful Delta APC Primaries, Congratulates Okowa, Dafinone, Thomas

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo (SAN), has congratulated Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, Senator Ede Dafinone and Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas for their victories at Monday’s senatorial primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State.

Dr Okowa, Senator Dafinone and Senator Thomas won the 2027 senatorial tickets for Delta North, Delta Central and Delta South, respectively during the exercise conducted in the direct primary format.

Okowa, who is the immediate past governor of Delta State, garnered a total of 113,309 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator Chinedu (Ned) Nwoko, the retuning officer for Delta North zone, Prof Nyerhovwo J. Tonukari reported and he was duly declared winner by Dr Hope George, repreenting the NWC of of the APC, Abuja.

Senator Ede Dafinone scored a total of 116,252 votes to halt the challenge from the former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege who scored a total of 3,643 votes during the Delta Central contest.

In Delta South, another incumbent, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas polled a total of 87,805 votes to defeat Hon Michael Diden (alias Ejele) who scored 30,794 votes during the direct primary election held in all eight local government areas of Delta South senatorial district.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Keyamo described the APC exercise as evidently credible and indeed the best conducted by the party in Delta State since its inception.

The minister said that the victories of the three candidates were fully deserved, noting that the primaries witnessed a massive turnout of “truly organic voters and members” of the APC across the various wards in Delta State.

Keyamo, who described himself as a foundation member and leader of the APC in Delta State, said that the conduct of the exercise reflected genuine internal democracy within the party.

“As a foundation member and leader of the APC in Delta and one of the first Senatorial aspirants of the party in the state in 2013, I can state unequivocally that this is best primaries organised by the Party in the State since its inception,” he observed.

Nevertheless, Keyamo called on aspirants who lost in the contests to accept the outcome in good faith and work with the victors for the unity and success of the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He also urged the successful candidates to be magnanimous in victory by accommodating their opponents and supporters within the party structure.

Keyamo said, “Now is a time for healing and reconciliation. I urge all those who have lost gallantly to take it on their chin and embrace the victors for the unity of the Party and ultimately for victory of all our candidates at the general elections next year.

“I also urge the victors to be magnanimous in victory and extend hands of fellowship and brotherliness to the losers and accommodate them and their supporters within their structures, going forward. There is always strength in unity.”

Moreover, the minister commended Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, for what he termed purposeful and inclusive leadership in the state, saying his style of governance had strengthened the APC ahead of the next election cycle.

“His style of leadership is second to none and 2027 is just a coronation waiting to happen for him”, he noted.

Keyamo also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for promoting internal democracy within the APC nationwide and allowing “a free and fair process during the primaries.”

He criticized politicians who allegedly ignored grassroots leaders and sought to secure tickets through influence from Abuja, saying the outcome of the primaries had shown the importance of grassroots engagement and consultation.

The minister urged APC members and supporters across the country to remain steadfast and united ahead of the 2027 elections, expressing confidence that victory was within reach for the ruling party.