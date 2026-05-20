Obi: I’m Not Worried About Jonathan’s Presidential Bid, Focused on Rebuilding Nigeria

*As NDC screens ex-Anambra gov for 2027 presidential primaries, Obi dismisses consensus talks

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

Former Anambra State Governor and presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has declared that he was not disturbed by speculations surrounding a possible presidential bid by former President Goodluck Jonathan, insisting that his focus remained on rebuilding Nigeria and offering credible leadership ahead of the 2027 elections.

Obi spoke shortly after undergoing a screening exercise conducted by the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja which lasted till 10pm on Tuesday night as part of preparations for its 2027 presidential primaries.

The former Labour Party presidential candidate dismissed insinuations that he had already emerged as the consensus candidate of the party, maintaining that the process remained open and democratic.

He asked, “How can it be based on consensus? The party opened up the expression of interest forms for people to buy. I bought the form. As the party said, I’m the only one who expressed interest. That’s it.”

Reacting to mounting speculation that Jonathan could join the race, Obi said democracy should encourage all qualified Nigerians to freely offer themselves for service.

“Democracy is about people offering themselves for service and being voted for. I’m not in any way going around looking for who is contesting. I’m concentrating on how to build a better Nigeria,” he said.

Obi also commended the NDC for what he described as a transparent and credible screening process, saying the party was demonstrating internal democracy by adhering to laid-down procedures.

“At NDC, we are choosing to do things properly. When we say there is going to be a screening, there is going to be a screening. That is democracy in action,” he said.

The screening session, chaired by former Ebonyi State Governor, Sam Egwu, lasted for more than two hours.

Obi used the occasion to outline his vision for Nigeria, stressing that the country must become more secure, united and economically stable through inclusive governance and strict adherence to the federal character principle.

According to him, insecurity, poverty and corruption had continued to undermine national development and must be decisively tackled.

“We want to see a country where mothers no longer fear when their children go to school. We want Nigerians to travel all over the country without fear,” he said.

He lamented the growing level of hardship across the country, noting that millions of Nigerians daily struggle to survive amid worsening economic conditions.

“So many Nigerians go to bed not knowing where the next meal will come from. That must change. We must stop turning public assets into private wealth,” Obi added.