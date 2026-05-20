Group Dismisses Bida’s Criticism of Plateau Governor

A group under the aegis of Plateau Initiative for Growth and Development has faulted what it described as misleading claims made by a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Commander Yilchini Jan Bida (rtd), against the administration of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang.

The group said it watched with disbelief Bida’s recent media engagement in Jos, where he declared his ambition to unseat Governor Mutfwang in the 2027 governorship election.

In a statement signed by its state Coordinator, Nengak David, the group accused the retired military officer of attempting to downplay the achievements of the Mutfwang administration and previous governments while portraying himself as the only solution to Plateau State challenges.

According to the statement, Bida’s remarks on security and infrastructure reflected what the group described as a poor understanding of the realities, history, and aspirations of the Plateau people.

“Ordinarily, such claims would not deserve a response, but it has become necessary to set the record straight for the benefit of the peace-loving and patriotic people of Plateau State,” the statement said.

The group argued that a review of Bida’s public record raises concerns about his capacity, sincerity, and connection with the people he seeks to govern.

It noted that despite his military background, Bida was not known to have played any visible role in peace-building or humanitarian interventions in Plateau State, either during his years in service or after retirement.

The group further alleged that the APC aspirant had rarely identified with victims of attacks across the state, adding that he had not been visibly present in affected communities to sympathise with grieving families or offer support during periods of tragedy.

It also criticised what it described as Bida’s disposition at a time when some citizens had repeatedly raised allegations of complicity by certain security personnel in attacks on communities.

According to the group, some of the allegations were accompanied by claims involving identity cards, uniforms, and video evidence, yet Bida allegedly appeared more interested in defending the conduct of the military than empathising with victims of the attacks.

The statement further claimed that comments allegedly credited to Bida, including questioning how communities without mobile network coverage managed to contact security operatives, had deepened public concern over his sensitivity to the plight of vulnerable citizens.

It stressed that leadership requires compassion, sacrifice, courage, and a deep understanding of the people’s pain, as well as a commitment to justice and peace.

“Plateau State cannot afford to entrust its future to individuals who appear disconnected from the realities and sufferings of its people,” the group stated.

It also faulted Bida’s promise not to disengage youths from employment, but instead create jobs and empower young people across the state.

It argued that there was no known record of the retired commander facilitating employment opportunities for Plateau youths either within the military or in other sectors.

“There is no known record of him using his influence, experience,e or connections to secure opportunities for Plateau youths. Neither has he initiated any visible programme or empowerment scheme aimed at improving their welfare, economic growth, or social development,” the statement added.

The group maintained that beyond political promises and media appearances, Bida had failed to present any practical initiative capable of addressing the challenges confronting youths in the state.

It insisted that leadership should be measured by proven impact, service to humanity,y and demonstrated commitment to improving the lives of the people.

“For these reasons, we strongly maintain that Commander Yilchini Jan Bida cannot be trusted with the leadership of Plateau State,” the statement said.