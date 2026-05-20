Shettima to Unveil Ex-MNJTF Commander’s Book on  Counterterrorism War

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima is set to unveil a new book chronicling Nigeria’s counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operations in the North-east, as top security officials, military commanders, diplomats and scholars converge on Abuja for the event tomorrow, Thursday, May 21, 2026.

The book, titled Counterterrorism and Counterinsurgency Operations in Northeast Nigeria, was authored by retired Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf, a former Commander of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) and ex-Commandant of the Nigerian Defence Academy.

The public presentation is scheduled to hold at the National Defence College, Abuja, beginning.

Shettima is expected to attend as the Special Guest of Honour and Chief Unveiler alongside governors, members of the National Assembly, the Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, retired military chiefs, diplomats and other major stakeholders in Nigeria’s security architecture.

Organisers said the publication captures Yusuf’s operational experiences, strategic insights and lessons from years of military campaigns against Boko Haram and other terrorist groups operating in the North-east and the wider Lake Chad Basin.

According to the organisers, the two-volume publication is expected to enrich national security discourse and contribute to military scholarship, defence studies and historical documentation of Nigeria’s long-running insurgency war.

The books will be reviewed by Director-General of the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs(NIIA), Professor Eghosa Osaghae, who is expected to examine the publication’s strategic, historical and policy implications for Nigeria’s security sector.

The event is also expected to stimulate broader conversations around counterterrorism operations, security sector reforms and evolving military strategies needed to tackle asymmetric threats confronting Nigeria and neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region.

Organisers further called on media organisations and defence correspondents to provide extensive coverage of the event, describing it as significant to ongoing national security debates and the documentation of Nigeria’s counterinsurgency history.