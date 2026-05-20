Choir Chronicles Premieres As Opera Stars Bring Music, Drama, Romance, Suspense to Screen

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Nigeria’s entertainment industry is set for a fresh creative revolution as Choir Chronicles, a bold new musical drama series blending opera, suspense, romance and social advocacy, prepares for its highly anticipated premiere later this month.

Produced by Schez Concept and Entertainment Limited, the groundbreaking series is already generating excitement for its unique fusion of powerful storytelling and live musical expression — a rare concept in Nigeria’s film landscape.

At the heart of the production is an emotionally charged exploration of life inside a choir, revealing the untold stories hidden behind stage performances — the rivalries, sacrifices, friendships, heartbreaks, humour and personal struggles that shape the lives of choristers beyond the spotlight.

Written by acclaimed journalist and creative storyteller, Ajuluchukwu Brown, the series features a strong cast of Abuja-based opera and stage talents led by Godson J. Ogurie, Ifeoma Nduka and Json Somto.

Other cast members include Ibor Victoria, Gina Anthony E, Belynda Feboke, Matt S. Abah, Paschal Nworgu, MC Africa and Faith Ugorji, all contributing to what producers describe as one of the most ambitious music-driven productions to emerge from the capital city.

Beyond entertainment, Choir Chronicles is also positioning itself as a socially conscious production. One of the episodes will focus entirely on advocacy and contemporary societal issues, reinforcing the creators’ commitment to using entertainment as a tool for reflection and public engagement.

Speaking on the vision behind the project, creator and executive producer, Sam Ezugwu, said the inspiration came from his over 20 years of experience as a choir director.

According to him, audiences often see only polished stage performances without understanding the emotional and personal realities that unfold behind the scenes.

“There are stories people never hear — the late-night rehearsals, the ego clashes, silent sacrifices, moments of grace, romance and laughter — that happen away from the audience,” he said.

Ezugwu added that the series was also designed to shine a spotlight on gifted musicians and opera singers whose talents rarely receive mainstream recognition.

He described Choir Chronicles as a tribute to choir culture and a celebration of people who come together despite imperfections to create something beautiful.

“Choir Chronicles is not just for music lovers. It is for anyone who understands family, discipline, teamwork and the power of unity,” he stated.

Director and cinematographer Gabriel Jah described the production as a refreshing departure from conventional storytelling in Nollywood.

He noted that music-centred dramas remain uncommon in the industry, especially productions requiring actors to combine serious acting skills with strong vocal performances.

Jah praised the cast for their dedication and professionalism, saying the actors consistently delivered impressive performances despite the demanding nature of the production.

Also reflecting on the experience, Json Somto said music serves as both the emotional engine and storytelling backbone of the series.

He explained that the production challenged actors to transition seamlessly between emotionally intense scenes and complex musical performances.

According to him, the blend of classical opera and contemporary musical styles gave the cast an opportunity to experiment creatively while deepening the emotional impact of the story.

As anticipation builds ahead of its official release, Choir Chronicles is already being tipped as a major cultural production capable of redefining how music, drama and advocacy intersect in Nigerian entertainment.