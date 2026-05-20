Shokunbi  to Deliver Babcock Varsity’s Inaugural Lecture

Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry and Toxicology in the Department of Biochemistry, School of Basic Medical Sciences, Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo. Ogun State, Prof Olutayo Sunday Shokunbi, is to deliver the institution’s 62nd Inaugural lecture on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

According to the Registrar, Dr. Patience Chioma, “Professor Shokunbi will deliver paper presentation on the topic, “Food as Medicine, Food as Poison: Navigating the double-edge Plate”, the President/Vice Chancellor, Babcock University, while Professor Afolarin Olutunde Ojewole, will be the Chairman of the occasion.”

Dignitaries, academicians, nutritionists, food experts, scientists, and agriculturists are expected to grace the Inaugural lecture.

The statement by the register note that inaugural lecture is an auspicious occasion for the university to acknowledge the appointment or promotion of new, full professors, introduce them to the academic and non-academic community of the university, and to provide opportunity for further engagement with the larger community.

“The presentation of an inaugural lecture is a significant milestone in the academic career of a full professor and provides a platform to share past researches and introduce new ideas to a diverse academic and non-academic audience,” the statement noted.

Prof. Shokunbi holds a BSc (Hons.) in Biochemistry from Babcock University, MSc degrees in Nutritional Biochemistry & Toxicology and in Human Nutrition, and a PhD in Human Nutrition, all from the Premier University of Ibadan.

With over two decades of research and academic experience spanning Nigeria and South Africa, his work focuses on the surveillance of essential minerals, toxicants, and emerging contaminants in commonly consumed foods and underutilised legumes; complementary food formulation; dietary intake assessment; maternal and child nutrition; food safety; and the biochemical effects of plant bioactive compounds.

More recently, his research has expanded to microplastics and other emerging contaminants in foods, beverages, and environmental matrices.

He currently leads multidisciplinary research on the development of functional foods for the management of diabetes, obesity, lactation challenges, and related metabolic conditions.

He has authored and co-authored 40 peer-reviewed publications, including 18 in Scopus-indexed international journals, with an h-index of 13 and i10-index of 16.

He has published in several international academic journals and has supervised numerous undergraduate, masters’ and doctoral candidates.

Prof. Shokunbi served as Deputy Provost, Acting Provost, and subsequently Provost of the Babcock University College of Postgraduate Studies until February 2026, and as Coordinator of the Doctoral Academy of Nigeria.

He is a full member of the Nutrition Society (UK), the African Nutrition Society, the Nutrition Society of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology.

He is married to Dr. (Mrs.) Oluwatosin S. Shokunbi, and they are blessed with two sons.