C&S Appoints  Samaye New Church Conference Secretary-General

Sunday Okobi

The Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide Ayo Ni O has appointed Special Apostle and Prophet, Dr. Anthony Olusesan Samaye, as the new Conference Secretary-General of the church.

In a letter dated September 4, 2024, which was signed by the Spiritual Father and Chairman of the church, His Grace, Baba Aladura, Baba Aladura E.A Alogbo, the church prayed for God’s empowerment on him to excel in the assignment.

Samaye, who was recently proclaimed as an outstanding Georgia citizen by the State of Georgia, United States of America, started off as a member and attended Sunday School at the 6th Lagos District branch of the church, Surulere, Lagos in 1977, after which he held several positions in the church. He is expected to bring his years of experience to bear in his new position, to help proclaim the word of God globally.

Baptised in 1989, he attained grace in many areas of the church leadership, including the pioneer secretariat official, Youth Fellowship Group, Surulere, January 1990 to 1997; Certificate of Training, Youth Fellowship Group, Lagos District, November 2, 1991; Assistant Secretary, Youth Fellowship Group, Lagos District, January 1991 to 1992; Public Relations.

Youth Fellowship Group, Surulere District, 1999 – 2000; Prayerist Ordination/Aladura, Amazing Grace branch, Surulere District, October 1, 2000; and Leader-in-Charge, Fountain of Hope branch, Amazing Grace District, July 2008.

His other positions included Apostle Ordination, Amazing Grace District, June 7, 2009; Prophet Ordination, Amazing Grace District, May 8, 2015; Prophets’ Taskforce USA Rep, National Council of Prophets, November, 4, 2016; Patron, International Youth Fellowship, January 31, 2017; and District Chairman, Ordination, Galilee Land, November 2019.

The statement noted that Samaye studied Banking and Finance at the Lagos State Polytechnic, Isolo, Lagos State, and graduated in 1994 with Ordinary National Diploma (OND).

He then proceeded to the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State, where he earned his Higher National Diploma in 1999. He thereafter moved to Strayer University Owings Mill, Maryland, USA, where he earned his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in 2005 and also got his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the same university in 2009.

He is CEO/Managing Partner, Smart choice, LLC, Atlanta Georgia; Board Chair/Executive Director, Truth and Liberty Centre Nigeria Limited, Nigeria; Chairman/Leader-in-Charge, Cherubim and Seraphim Movement Church, Atlanta, Georgia; Managing Partner/Chief Operating Officer, Humres Management Consultancy, Inc., Atlanta, Georgia; Cyber Security Analyst, Georgia State Government; and Human Resources Specialist/Personnel Specialist, United States Navy, Norfolk, Virginia USA, among others.

The cleric has held several other positions, which include Vice President, National Affairs, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), 1997-1998; Public Relations Officer, Student Union Government, Lagos State Polytechnic, Lagos, 1993-1994; Western Representative (Parliamentarian), Student Representative Council (SRC), Student Union Government, Lagos, 1992-1993; and Pioneer Coordinator, Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Offa, Kwara State, 1997-1998, among others.

He has several awards and military decorations to his name, which include National Defence Service Medal by the United States Presidential Order, USA; Navy Achievement Service Medal, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Presidential Executive Order, USA; and United States Navy Good Conduct Medal, Secretary of the Navy, USA, among others.