Police Arrest Suspected Killers of Ex-OGTV Worker

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command, on Thursday, paraded three suspects that allegedly killed the former worker of the Ogun State Television (OGTV), Olakitan Oyesiku and her guard, Mr Pelumu Adetayo.

The two deceased were murdered on June 20 in Oyesiku residence located at Agodo Town in Obafemi/Owode Local Government area of the state.

Addressing journalists at the Ogun State Police Command Headquarters, Eleweran, Abeokuta, the Commissioner of Police, Bode Ojajuni, said the suspects after committing the dastardly act, drove the woman’s vehicle, Lexus RX 330, which they later recovered by the police during investigation and which also provided lead for the arrest of the principal suspect.

The suspects according to Ojajuni are Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip ‘m’ 22, Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola ‘m’ aged 27 a security guard, and Sobu Obafunsho ‘m’ aged 36 years a bricklayer.

Ojajuni said the suspects were arrested sequel to critical and forensic analysis of pieces of evidence gathered at the scene of the incident, the recovered Lexus RX 330 vehicle and past conversations of the principal suspect and the deceased woman.

He said the principal suspects had confessed that he was the one that recruited two other suspects for the murder which the suspect said was done to “teach her a lesson”.

The Commissioner said the principal suspect, was fond of requesting money from the deceased and complaint that his salary, was too small.

Ojajuni said, “One critical piece of evidence recovered from the scene was a handwritten note apparently left behind by the perpetrators. The note was subjected to forensic examination and analysis, which generated valuable investigative leads that significantly aided detectives in identifying and tracing those responsible for the crime.

“Further intelligence gathering and painstaking investigation led to the identification and arrest of the principal suspect, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip ‘m’ aged 22 years, on 24th June, 2026, at a construction site in Ibara GRA, Abeokuta, where he was working as a labourer.

“Further follow-up operations by detectives of the Command led to the successful arrest of Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola ‘m’ aged 27 years, a security guard, and Sobu Obafunsho ‘m’ aged 36 years, a bricklayer, thereby bringing into custody all identified suspects directly linked to the criminal conspiracy.

“During interrogation, Sodeinde Olajuwon Philip made a confessional statement, admitting his involvement in the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku. He further disclosed that he had recruited Sakirudeen Abdulraheem Ayoola ‘m’ aged 27 years and Sobu Obafunsho ‘m’ aged 36 years to participate in the crime.

“According to his confessional statement, the suspect planned and coordinated the attack following grievances with the deceased during the period he worked as a security guard in her employment.

“The suspect stated that the murder of Madam Olakitan Oyesiku was intended to “teach her a lesson”.

“The suspects carried out the act on Saturday, 20th June, 2026, in the afternoon. According to the statement, they first overpowered the security guard, Pelumi Adetayo ‘m’ aged 38 years, and used him to gain access to the residence. Upon gaining entry, they attacked Madam Olakitan Oyesiku and subsequently murdered the security guard.”

The Commissioner said the suspects would be charged to court, promising that the command is committed to ensuring that justice is served and that all persons connected with this heinous crime are brought to book.