Ireland, Nigeria to Celebrate Literature, Bloomsday in Lagos

The Embassy of Ireland to Nigeria, alongside The Ambassador of the Republic of Ireland to Nigeria, Peter Ryan, and the Friends of Ireland Nigeria, have announced a special Bloomsday celebration to be held in Lagos.

Taking place on Saturday, June 27, the evening will honour James Joyce’s legendary novel, Ulysses, while celebrating the deep cultural and literary connections between Ireland and Nigeria.

Bloomsday is observed globally every June to celebrate Joyce’s masterpiece.

From W.B. Yeats and James Joyce to J.M. Synge and Seamus Heaney, Irish literary giants have long resonated with Nigerian authors. Iconic writer Chinua Achebe famously took the title of his seminal novel, Things Fall Apart, from Yeats’s poem “The Second Coming.”