IGP Orders Reinforcement of Security Assets in Bokkos, Deploys AIG Zone 4 in Plateau

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has ordered the reinforcement of security assets in Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State following recent attacks in the area, while also deploying the Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 4 Headquarters, Makurdi, AIG Dankombo Morris, to the state for an operational assessment.

The move comes weeks after the IGP directed all Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs) to relocate to their respective zones to coordinate ongoing operations against terrorists, bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements threatening communities across the country.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Anietie Iniedu, AIG Morris visited AKawel community in Mushere District, Bokkos Local Government Area, where he engaged community leaders, traditional rulers and other key stakeholders to assess the security situation and strengthen ongoing efforts aimed at restoring peace and stability in the affected communities.

During the visit, the AIG conveyed the condolences of the IGP and the Force Management Team to families affected by the attacks.

He assured residents of the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice, stressing that all lawful measures were being deployed to apprehend those responsible and prevent further acts of violence.

AIG Morris further disclosed that on the directive of the IGP, additional security assets had been deployed to Plateau State, particularly to communities affected by the attacks in Bokkos, to bolster ongoing operations, enhance security presence and support efforts to restore normalcy.

He urged residents to remain law-abiding and refrain from reprisals capable of undermining ongoing peace and security initiatives.

As part of the operational visit, the AIG also paid courtesy calls on the Governor of Plateau State, Mr Caleb Mutfwang, and the Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba.

During the engagements, he conveyed the condolences of the Force leadership and reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force to sustained collaboration with the state government in addressing security challenges across Plateau State.

The Nigeria Police Force reiterated its commitment to working closely with relevant stakeholders and sister security agencies to protect lives and property, maintain public safety and support lasting peace in Plateau State and across the country.