Abducted Jezco Chairman, Joseph Ezeokafor, Regains Freedom

Chief Joseph Ebere Ezeokafor, chairman of Jezco Group of Companies, popularly known as Jezco, has regained his freedom after spending several days in the custody of his abductors.

Ezeokafor, who is the father of popular social media personality Jowi Zaza, was abducted in the early hours of Tuesday while on his way to a prayer ground in Awka, Anambra State.

The businessman’s abduction had sparked widespread concern among his family, friends, associates and residents of Anambra State.

His abductors reportedly established contact with his family during his captivity and initially demanded a ransom of N700 million, before allegedly increasing the demand to N1.5 billion.

However, details of how Ezeokafor was released remain unclear as of the time of filing this report. It was also not immediately known whether any ransom was paid or where he was released.

Ezeokafor is the founder of Jezco Oil and Lubricants, which he established in 1980 and later expanded into other areas of manufacturing and business

More details shortly…