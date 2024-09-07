Chisco Transport Prioritises Staff Welfare, Passenger Safety

Bennett Oghifo

The management of a renowned inter-state and ECOWAS regional road transport services provider, Chisco Transport, has said it prioritizes the welfare and health of its workers.

The company stated this while clarifying the circumstances of the incident involving one of its experienced drivers on the Lagos-Accra route.

The company debunked the claim that the driver was involved in a criminal activity in the unfortunate health emergency.

The incident, which was captured in a viral video on social media, showed the driver in question having a health emergency on July 27, 2024 en route Lagos from Ghana, leading to an unscheduled stop during the journey, which resulted in a panic attack.

However, in a press statement, Chisco Transport, described the allegation of criminal act by the driver as false, saying that contrary to circulating rumours, there was no basis for the claims that the driver was capable of any such act.

Signed by the Head of Customer Experience, Rosemary Ohuegbe, the statement noted the concerns the incident had caused among the travelling public and apologised to the customers involved for the distress.

Chisco Transport described the driver as a dedicated and outstanding member of the company’s on-board crews for over 10 years with a record that is commendable, Doing that it has prioritised the health of its staff and safety of its passengers.

Part of the press statement read, “Upon learning of the situation, we immediately dispatched a replacement driver closest to the scene to ensure the safe continuation of the journey and arranged prompt medical care for our driver, who has since received the necessary treatment and is recovering.

“At Chisco Transport, as part of our standard procedures, we conduct rigorous processes for the selection and regular medical evaluation of our drivers. The safety of our passengers and staff is our top priority.

“We remain committed to maintaining the highest standards of service and integrity.

Feedback and information like this help us to continuously improve our internal processes to deliver.excellence.

“As part of our ongoing commitment, we are reducing the interval of our medical checks for drivers from every six months to every three months, ensuring that we consistently meet our high safety and health standards.

“Our customers’ safety has been paramount to us for the past 45 years and counting. We deeply apologise for any distress this incident may have caused and appreciate the continued support of our valued customers.”