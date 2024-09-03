Nbari Announces Plan to Reshape African Creative Landscape

Nbari, a pioneering community dedicated to advancing African creativity, has unveiled a series of initiatives aimed at redefining the continent’s creative landscape.

The organisation, which emphasises collaboration and innovation, is setting the stage for African creatives to thrive on a global scale through its innovative programs and unique community-driven model.

Central to Nbari’s mission are its flagship initiatives: The Incubator Program and the Campus Creativity Program.

Following a successful launch event in Lagos on August 10th, Nbari is set to take its community-building efforts international, with an upcoming event in Kenya on August 31st.

In a move to expand its reach, Nbari is introducing online courses designed to offer immersive, storydriven learning experiences. These courses aim to provide creatives with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a fast-evolving industry.

The Incubator Program is a rigorous three-month course targeting mid-level professionals looking to elevate their skills and connect with industry leaders.

With a curriculum spanning Brand and Strategy Experience, Product Design, and Brand and Information Design, the program is helping participants develop groundbreaking apps and projects that promise to influence entrepreneurship across Africa.

The Campus Creativity Program, launched at Nigeria’s Obafemi Awolowo University, offers undergraduates a hands-on opportunity to fast-track their creative journeys. Participants engage in projects that not only build their skills but also prepare them for future career opportunities through robust portfolio development.

Founded by Ogunkunle, also known as Ferricool, Nbari draws on his extensive experience across various creative disciplines, from architecture and design to marketing and growth strategy. Tunde’s vision for Nbari is clear: to unlock Africa’s creative potential by fostering a community of innovators and leaders who will shape the future of the global creative industry.

“Our mission at Nbari is to unlock Africa’s creative potential by empowering innovators, collaborators, and leaders who will shape the future of the global creative industry,” Founder of Nbari, Tunde Ogunkunle said.

“We provide a supportive platform where creatives can not only learn and grow but also connect with industry leaders and collaborate on groundbreaking projects,” he added.

Nbari is also positioning itself as a Creativity-as-a-Service (CaaS) provider, offering financial investment, consultations, and creative research to support both emerging talents and established professionals. This approach is designed to empower individuals and organizations to make meaningful impacts through creative endeavors. At the heart of Nbari’s strategy is the creation of a supportive community where creatives can share experiences and collaborate.

The Nbari Amphitheatre serves as a key venue for discussions that address the challenges and opportunities within the creative industry, helping to forge stronger connections between education and the broader creative world.