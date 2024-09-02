  • Monday, 2nd September, 2024

NCAA Investigates British Airways after 3 Days of Repeated Flight Delays

Chinedu Eze

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has expressed concern over the recent pattern of late arrivals and subsequent delayed departures of British Airways flights at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, noting that for about three consecutive days, starting from August 27, 2024, the airline had been delaying flights causing significant inconvenience to travelers.

Statement signed by the NCAA Director of Public Affairs & Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, the regulatory authority said it contacted BA and initiated investigation into these frequent delays to establish their root cause and take appropriate action to ensure passenger rights are protected and also prevent recurrence.

NCAA said the investigation would include intensified inspections under the NCAA/ICAO FASAP (Foreign Aircraft Safety Assessment Programme) of all aircraft on the Nigerian route for regulatory compliance.

“The traveling public should be rest assured that the NCAA will do all within its powers to ensure their rights are protected in support of the HMA’S policy to eliminate unnecessary flight delays,” the statement stated.

But the delays and flight cancellation by BA is not limited to Abuja airport.

In June, 2024 BA failed to airlift its passengers from the Murtala Muhammed International Airports (MMIA), Lagos to London on June 26, 2024, citing faulty aircraft.

The flight was cancelled after several hours of delay, as passengers waited for the flight that never took off until three days later.

