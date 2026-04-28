  • Tuesday, 28th April, 2026

Tinubu Moves to Reconstitute Human Rights Commission, Sends 15 Names to Senate

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

* Seeks swift confirmation as lawmakers begin screening process

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja 

President Bola Tinubu has formally asked the Senate to confirm 15 nominees for appointment into the governing board of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in a move aimed at strengthening the country’s human rights protection framework.

The request, conveyed in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Tuesday, seeks the reconstitution of the commission’s board in line with statutory provisions.

At the centre of the nominations is Dr. Salamatu Hussaina Suleiman, who has been proposed as chairman of the board, while Dr. Anthony Ojukwu (SAN), is to serve as Executive Secretary. 

The list also includes 13 other nominees drawn from diverse professional backgrounds, including the media and legal sectors.

Notable among them are journalists Ayo Adewuyi of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Maupe Ogun of Channels Television, as well as legal practitioner Chinonye Obiaku (SAN).

The president said the nominations were made pursuant to Section 2(3) of the National Human Rights Commission (Establishment) Act, 2010, which empowers him to constitute the board subject to Senate confirmation.

He explained that the reconstitution of the board was necessary to enhance the institutional capacity of the commission and enable it to more effectively discharge its mandate of promoting and protecting human rights across the country.

Following the presentation of the request, the Senate referred the nominations to its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for screening and report within two weeks.

If confirmed, the new board is expected to play a critical role in reinforcing the NHRC’s oversight functions, particularly at a time of heightened concerns over rights protection and accountability in Nigeria.

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