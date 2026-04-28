AltBank Drives Systemic Reform for Autism Care in Nigeria

* Commences specialised programme for parents, caregivers

To catalyse long-overdue national action on autism inclusion, The Alternative Bank (AltBank), in partnership with the Private Sector Health Alliance of Nigeria (PSHAN), Eliakim Foundation, and Sterling One Foundation, has hosted its maiden Autism Stakeholder’s Roundtable and Policy Dialogue.

The high-level event, themed ‘It is How You Show Up’, convened a diverse coalition of government representatives, leading healthcare practitioners, educators, caregivers and multilateral development partners to address the fragmented nature of autism care in the country.

In her welcome remarks, the Executive Director, Commercial and Institutional Banking (Lagos and South-west) at The Alternative Bank, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, set a deliberate tone for the gathering, emphasising that it was not a mere celebration, but a working dialogue.

“When it comes to autism in Nigeria, showing up has too often meant showing up late,” she noted, highlighting the devastating delays in diagnosis, intervention, and inclusion that cost families years of lost development and closed opportunities.

Demola-Adeniyi outlined the bank’s commitment to translating dialogue into measurable outcomes.

She announced the immediate launch of a structured capacity-building programme for 40 participants on Receptive Language Disorder in collaboration with Eliakim Global Resources.

The training, which will be executed across four sessions between April 26 and May 1 2026, forms the foundation of a broader three-pillar intervention agenda focused on inclusive education, targeted training for professionals and caregivers, and behavioural change advocacy.

Delivering the keynote address, the Founder and Director of the Patrick Speech and Languages Centre (PSLC), Dotun Akande, presented a compelling vision titled, ‘From Philosophy to National Solution: Designing Nigeria’s Autism System’.

She advocated a paradigm shift from parallel private centres to a comprehensive National Autism Framework embedded directly into public systems.

Akande stressed the necessity of universal developmental screening at nine, 18, and 24 months, alongside the creation of a National Autism Registry. “What Nigeria must now build is a system where intervention happens early, equitably and at scale, without depending on chance, geography, or privilege,” Akande stated.

She further canvassed for the integration of vocational and talent development pathways to replace the current exclusive focus on core academics, ensuring that every child is prepared for functional independence and employability.

Echoing the urgency for systemic integration, the 25th President of the Medical Women’s Association of Nigeria (MWAN) Lagos State Branch, Dr. Ime Okon, delivered a goodwill message on behalf of the medical community.

She affirmed MWAN’s commitment to advancing inclusive outcomes, stating that early diagnosis must transition from being a luxury to an accessible standard of care.

“For a physician, showing up means ensuring that a parent’s first concern is met with a strengthened, inclusive system rather than a clinical dead-end with no solution,” Dr. Okon remarked.

She lauded AltBank’s initiative as a critical catalyst for national action and a powerful signal of institutional alignment, charging all stakeholders to move from dialogue to measurable impact.

The roundtable featured dynamic plenary sessions, with expert discussions spanning the diagnosis of practical barriers in autism care to unlocking sustainable financing, private investment, and partnerships for scalable delivery models.

The actionable insights gathered during the dialogue – which included vital input from the Commissioner of Health, Lagos State, the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, and international partners like Best Buddies International – will be compiled into a comprehensive policy brief.

This brief will be formally presented to relevant government ministries to institutionalise caregiver support, inclusive education frameworks, and specialised healthcare infrastructure.

Notable attendees and key contributors at the event included the Director of International Development, Best Buddies International, Emma Zagar; Founder, Cradle Lounge Special Needs Initiatives, Solape Azazi; Consultant Paediatrician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Dr. Joy Ngozi Alejo; Founder, Eliakim Global Resources, Nneamaka Faith Mokwe-Ijiko; Regional Business Executive, Commercial & Institutional Banking, AltBank, Habeeb Lawal; Founder, The Autism Awareness Foundation (TAAF), Dr. Omotoke Olugbode; Head of Programmes and Grants, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, Ugochukwu Nwosu; Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Health Services & Primary Health Care, Hon. Lawal Aina Musibau. Lagos and more.

The Alternative Bank’s maiden dialogue marks a definitive step towards redefining inclusion by design, proving that aligned public, private, and civil society efforts can build a more resilient and supportive autism care ecosystem in Nigeria.